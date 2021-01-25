Bertha Higgs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Premier Blaine Higgs mother, Mrs. Bertha Higgs has Died .

Premier Blaine Higgs mother, Mrs. Bertha Higgs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

On behalf of the #RCMPNB, Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay, extends condolences to Premier Blaine Higgs and family on the passing of his mother, Mrs. Bertha Higgs. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 25, 2021

