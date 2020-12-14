Bertie Peacock Death -Dead – Obituary : Bertie Peacock’s wife Ruby has Died .
Bertie Peacock’s wife Ruby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Condolences from everyone at #CelticFC to Russell Peacock & the extended Peacock family on the passing of Bertie Peacock’s wife Ruby, who died yesterday in Coleraine. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rbp1EIfdyH
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 13, 2020
Celtic Football Club @CelticFC Condolences from everyone at #CelticFC to Russell Peacock & the extended Peacock family on the passing of Bertie Peacock’s wife Ruby, who died yesterday in Coleraine. #YNWA
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.