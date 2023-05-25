Besan Chilla Recipe: Consider Making Roshni Chopra’s Simple Besan Chilla Recipe for Your Weekend Meal

Besan Chillas: The Perfect Summer Snack

Summer is when our appetite tends to decrease. Quick and healthy snacks are what we would like to opt for in the searing heat. Cooking an extensive meal and spending a lot of time in the kitchen isn’t ideal for these hot days. Thankfully, there are numerous easy-to-make and nutritious snacks available that won’t consume much of your time. Besan Chilla, also known as gram flour pancakes, is a light snack perfect for the summer. While there are many besan chilla recipes on the internet, we bet you cannot ignore this one by actress Roshni Chopra. “Besan Chilla – I can literally eat this anytime!” read her caption.

The Health Benefits of Besan Chillas

Besan chillas can undoubtedly be a great breakfast item. They are not just easy to make but are packed with nutrients and are extremely healthy for anyone who is willing to practice conscious eating. Besan, also known as gram flour, is a good source of protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. It is also gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for people with gluten intolerance. The addition of onions and green chilies in the batter makes it a great source of antioxidants and vitamins.

The Recipe for Besan Chillas

If you want to prepare this simple snack at home, follow the recipe below:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons chopped onions

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

A pinch of salt

A pinch of turmeric powder

1/4 cup water (adjust as needed)

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add besan, chopped onions, green chillies, salt, and turmeric powder. Mix them well. Gradually add water to the bowl while continuously whisking the ingredients. Mix until you achieve a smooth batter with no lumps. Adjust the water quantity as needed. Place a nonstick griddle or pan over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of ghee or oil and let it melt. Take a ladleful of the besan batter and pour it onto the heated pan. Using the back of the ladle gently spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin pancake-like shape. Drizzle a little ghee or oil around the edges of the chilla and on top. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, just a few minutes. Flip the chilla using a spatula and cook the other side until it also becomes golden brown and crispy. Once both sides are cooked, transfer the besan chilla to a plate. Serve it hot with mint chutney.

To prepare mint chutney, blend together the following ingredients: 1 cup of washed and cleaned mint leaves, 1/2 cup of coriander leaves, juice of 1 lemon, 1 or 2 green chillies, 1/2 thumb-sized chopped ginger, and salt to taste.

Conclusion

Besan chillas are a great snack that can be enjoyed throughout the year, but they are particularly refreshing during summers. The recipe is simple, easy to follow, and can be customized according to your taste and preferences. Besides being delicious, besan chillas are also packed with nutrients and are a healthy alternative to other calorie-laden snacks. So, the next time you are craving a light and healthy snack, give this recipe a try and enjoy the goodness of besan chillas.

