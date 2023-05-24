Besan Chilla Recipe: Roshni Chopra’s Besan Chilla Recipe: A Delicious Dish for Any Time of Day!

Finding a Healthy and Delicious Snack: Besan Chilla

It can be challenging to find healthy snack options that are both tasty and nourishing in today’s fast-paced society. However, one snack stands out as the ideal fusion of flavor and healthfulness: besan chilla. This popular Indian dish, also known as gram flour pancakes, is a filling and healthy snack that is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

The Benefits of Besan Chilla

By incorporating besan chilla into your snacking routine, you can enjoy a guilt-free treat that contributes to your overall well-being. Besan, or gram flour, is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like iron and magnesium. It is also gluten-free, making it an excellent option for people with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Besan chilla is easy to make at home and requires minimal ingredients. It is a versatile dish that you can customize to your taste preferences by adding different spices and vegetables.

Roshni Chopra’s Besan Chilla Recipe

If you’re looking for a fuss-free way to make besan chilla at home, look no further than Roshni Chopra’s recipe. The actress recently shared the recipe on her Instagram page, and it only requires a handful of ingredients:

1/2 cup of besan

Chopped green chillies

Chopped onions

A pinch of salt

A pinch of turmeric powder

1/4 cup of water

Ghee

Here’s how to make it:

In a bowl, mix the besan, green chillies, onions, salt, and turmeric powder. Add water to the bowl and mix everything well. Heat a pan and add some ghee. Take a small amount of the mixture and evenly spread it on the pan. Fry the besan chilla on both sides until it is cooked through.

Roshni suggests enjoying these scrumptious besan chillas with mint chutney. Here’s how to make it:

1 cup of cleaned and washed mint leaves

1/2 cup of coriander leaves

Lemon juice

1-2 green chillies

1/2 thumb-chopped ginger

Salt to taste

To make the mint chutney, blend all these ingredients together and serve.

The Expert Opinion

Dr. Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director – BLK-Max Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, recommends including besan chilla in your diet. “Vegetarians can have besan chilla for breakfast. Made with besan, which is rich in fiber and magnesium, it is nutritious and easy to prepare,” he says.

Conclusion

Besan chilla is an excellent snack option for anyone looking for a healthy and delicious treat. It is easy to make, customizable, and packed with essential nutrients. Give Roshni Chopra’s recipe a try and enjoy this tasty and nourishing snack!

