“Best alternative to Super Meteor 650: KTM”: 5 Great Alternatives to the Super Meteor 650: KTM, Bajaj, Keeway, RE, and Kawasaki

Not The Super Meteor 650? Here Are 5 Best Alternatives: KTM, Bajaj, Keeway, RE and Kawasaki

If you’re in the market for a performance-oriented motorcycle, the middle-weight segment in India has a variety of exciting options to choose from. While the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 may have recently entered the scene with new features, such as a LED headlight and Showa-sourced Upside-down Forks, its premium price tag of Rs 3,84,845 (ex-showroom, Delhi) may not be for everyone. So, what are the best alternatives to the Super Meteor 650? Here are five of the top options.

KTM 390 Adventure

KTM expanded its ADV line-up quickly in 2023, launching the new entry-level Adventure X and a lower-seat height variant model, the Adventure V. Now, KTM has released the all-new 2023 iteration of the 390 ADV, complete with adjustable suspension and spoke wheels. This option is perfect for those who want an adventure bike instead of a cruiser like the Super Meteor 650.

Bajaj Dominar 400

For those who prefer a sports cruiser, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a comfortable and touring-friendly option priced under Rs 3 lakh. The 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder BS6 engine is the same mill found in KTMs, but it has been tuned to produce 39.42bhp and 35Nm of torque. Premium side-looking mirrors, front USD forks borrowed from KTM, and a double-barrel exhaust make this option a great choice for enthusiasts.

Keeway V302c

The Keeway V302c is the only V-twin engine-powered motorcycle in this category and retails in India for Rs 4.2 lakh. Although the 298cc, liquid-cooled engine’s output of 29.5bhp and 26.5Nm of torque make the V302c ideally a competitor to the Meteor or Classic 350, it punches above its weight with features such as an all-digital instrument cluster, modern looks complete with LED headlights and tail lights, and USD forks and dual rear springs for suspension. Plus, it is the only bike in this price range to get a belt-drive system.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

If you want to enjoy that 650cc parallel-twin engine in a different set-up, Royal Enfield has the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Both have received new updated models, including new color options, tubeless tires shod on new alloy wheels, and blacked-out exhaust pipes. Prices start from Rs 3.03 lakh for the Interceptor 650 and Rs 3.39 lakh for the Continental GT 650 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kawasaki Z650

For those who have gathered around Rs 5 lakh for the Super Meteor 650, the Kawasaki Z650 is a great option for a bit more. This true naked sports bike is a performance machine, powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 67bhp and 64Nm. It is the most powerful option on this list and comes with a new digital TFT color instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, plus dual-channel ABS as standard. However, limited sales and service reach may make the Kawasaki less viable for those who don’t live in metropolitan cities.

In conclusion, while the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 may be a great option for some, there are plenty of alternatives available in the middle-weight segment in India. From adventure bikes to sports cruisers and true naked sports bikes, there is something for everyone.

