“Best Anime Streaming Sites”: 22 Top Alternative Websites to Watch Anime Online: A Guide to AnimeLand Alternatives

AnimeLand was a popular website that provided anime streaming services to its users. However, the website was taken down due to copyright infringement issues. As a result, anime fans are looking for alternative websites that can provide them with legal and safe streaming options. Here are some of the best alternatives to AnimeLand that you can use to watch anime online.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming website that provides anime content to its users. The website has a vast collection of anime, including popular titles like Naruto, One Piece, and Attack on Titan. The website also provides English subtitles and dubs for its users. You can access Crunchyroll for free, but you will have to watch ads. If you want to remove ads and get access to more features, you can subscribe to their premium plan.

Funimation

Funimation is another legal streaming website that provides anime content to its users. The website has a vast collection of anime, including popular titles like Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and Fullmetal Alchemist. The website also provides English subtitles and dubs for its users. You can access Funimation for free, but you will have to watch ads. If you want to remove ads and get access to more features, you can subscribe to their premium plan.

Hulu

Hulu is a popular streaming website that provides anime content to its users. The website has a vast collection of anime, including popular titles like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Sword Art Online. The website also provides English subtitles and dubs for its users. You can access Hulu for free, but you will have to watch ads. If you want to remove ads and get access to more features, you can subscribe to their premium plan.

Netflix

Netflix is a popular streaming website that provides anime content to its users. The website has a vast collection of anime, including popular titles like Death Note, Naruto, and Attack on Titan. The website also provides English subtitles and dubs for its users. You can access Netflix for a monthly subscription fee.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is another streaming website that provides anime content to its users. The website has a vast collection of anime, including popular titles like Attack on Titan, Naruto, and Fullmetal Alchemist. The website also provides English subtitles and dubs for its users. You can access Amazon Prime Video for a monthly subscription fee.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many legal and safe alternatives to AnimeLand that you can use to watch anime online. Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are some of the best options available. These websites provide a vast collection of anime titles, including popular ones, and offer English subtitles and dubs for their users. By using these legal options, you can enjoy your favorite anime without worrying about copyright infringement issues.

