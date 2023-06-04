“best baklava Mumbai”: Top 5 Budget-Friendly Places in Mumbai to Savor Delicious Baklava

Middle-Eastern Love: Exploring the Delicious World of Baklavas

There’s something special about Middle-Eastern desserts that sets them apart from the rest. The use of aromatic spices, nuts, and sweet syrups creates a unique flavour profile that is hard to resist. And when it comes to Middle-Eastern sweets, baklavas are undoubtedly the king.

Baklava is a pastry made of layers of phyllo dough, filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey. It is a popular dessert in many Middle-Eastern countries and is known for its rich flavour and flaky texture. The origin of baklava is not clear, but it is believed to have been created in the Ottoman Empire during the 15th century.

Today, you can find different versions of baklavas in various parts of the Middle-East. From the moist Turkish ones to the dry ones of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, each country has its unique spin on this classic dessert.

One of the best places to try different types of baklavas is Sufy’s Kanafeh Point. Located in Mumbai, India, this bakery offers a wide range of Middle-Eastern sweets, including various types of baklavas. You can find the moist Turkish ones, which are soaked in syrup and filled with pistachios and walnuts. Or you can try the dry ones of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, which are less sweet and have a crumbly texture.

But that’s not all; Sufy’s Kanafeh Point also offers a variant from Yemen and Jordan known as cashew flower baklavas. These are made with layers of phyllo dough filled with cashew nuts and shaped like a flower. The baklava rolls are available in pistachio, hazelnut, cashew, and walnut flavours. And if you want to take your experience to the next level, try them with ice cream – it’s their speciality.

The prices at Sufy’s Kanafeh Point start at Rs 350 onwards per box, and you can order them through Zomato and Swiggy.

If you’re in the mood for a more DIY approach, making baklavas at home is not as challenging as it may seem. The key is to have patience and follow the recipe closely. Here’s a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

– 1 pound of phyllo dough

– 2 cups of chopped nuts (pistachios, walnuts, or almonds)

– 1 cup of melted butter

– 1 cup of sugar

– 1 cup of water

– 1/2 cup of honey

– 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– 1 lemon, juiced

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with melted butter.

3. In a bowl, mix the chopped nuts with cinnamon and set aside.

4. Unroll the phyllo dough and cover it with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.

5. Place a layer of phyllo dough in the baking dish and brush it with melted butter.

6. Add another layer of phyllo dough and brush it with butter.

7. Continue layering the phyllo dough and butter until you have used half of it.

8. Sprinkle the nut mixture evenly over the phyllo dough.

9. Add the remaining layers of phyllo dough, brushing each layer with butter.

10. Cut the baklava into diamond-shaped pieces with a sharp knife.

11. Bake the baklava for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.

12. While the baklava is baking, make the syrup by combining sugar, water, honey, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a saucepan.

13. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the syrup thickens.

14. Once the baklava is done, take it out of the oven and pour the hot syrup over it.

15. Let the baklava cool down to room temperature before serving.

In conclusion, baklavas are a delicious Middle-Eastern dessert that you should definitely try if you haven’t already. Whether you go for the traditional version or try something new, like the cashew flower baklavas, you won’t be disappointed. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try making them at home – it’s easier than you think.

