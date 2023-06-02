“best blueberry muffins Boston”: Discover the Ultimate Recipe for Delicious Blueberry Muffins in Boston

The Origin of the Famous Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin Recipe

Did you know that the best blueberry muffin recipe in Boston originated from the Jordan Marsh department store? The New York Times reported that in 1985, their food columnist Marian Burros claimed that the blueberry muffins served at Boston’s Ritz-Carlton hotel were the best in the city. However, a reader later told Burros that the Jordan Marsh department store served the most delicious blueberry muffins in Boston.

For a long time, the origin of the Jordan Marsh blueberry muffin recipe was unknown. But recently, Mara Richmond of Vermont came forward to say that her father, Arnold Gitlin, had created the recipe. Gitlin adapted it from “The New England Economical Housekeeper, and Family Receipt Book” by Esther Howland.

The Recipe

The Jordan Marsh blueberry muffin recipe is unique in that it uses more sugar and butter than the Ritz-Carlton muffin. It also doesn’t have as many eggs, which makes the muffin particularly moist and able to stay fresh for longer periods of time. One key step in the recipe is to mash half a cup of blueberries before adding them to the batter.

If you want to try making the famous Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins, here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup milk

2 cups fresh blueberries

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a muffin tin or line with muffin cups. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. In a separate large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture alternating with the milk. Mash half a cup of the blueberries and stir into the batter. Fold in the remaining blueberries. Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, filling each about ⅔ full. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Whether you’re a Boston native or just a fan of blueberry muffins, the Jordan Marsh blueberry muffin recipe is worth a try. With its unique blend of ingredients and special preparation, it’s no wonder that this recipe has stood the test of time and continues to be a favorite among muffin lovers everywhere.

Blueberry muffin recipe Boston Best blueberry muffins Boston How to make blueberry muffins from scratch Blueberry muffin ingredients Boston Blueberry muffin tips and tricks

News Source : Boston.com

Source Link :Here’s how to make the best blueberry muffins in Boston/