“Best city in America”: Resonance ranks Houston as one of the top 10 best cities in America.

Houston Ranks No. 9 on America’s Best Cities List for 2023

Houston has made it to the top 10 on Resonance Consultancy’s annual list of America’s Best Cities, ranking at No. 9 for 2023. The consulting firm analyzed over 110 cities with populations of 500,000 or greater, taking into account various factors such as walkability, diversity, and shopping.

Cost of Living in Houston

One of the standout factors for Houston is its low cost of living, where a $100,000 salary goes further than in cities like New York, San Francisco, or Austin. This makes Houston a more attractive option for those looking for affordable living without sacrificing quality.

Restaurants and Fortune 500 Companies

Resonance’s report also highlighted Houston’s concentration of Fortune 500 companies and its thriving restaurant scene. The city has recently seen the opening of restaurants such as Hamsa and Casa Nomad, which have added to Houston’s already diverse culinary offerings. Major corporations like Sysco and ConocoPhillips also call Houston home.

Infrastructure and Institutions

The report also recognized Houston’s infrastructure and institutions, ranking it at No. 5 in this category. With two major airports, an array of museums, and a number of professional sports teams, Houston is becoming a destination for both tourists and businesses alike.

Recognition and Future Prospects

Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation, the city’s marketing organization, expressed pride in Houston’s rising position in the rankings, stating, “From dynamic restaurants and performing arts to a robust and expanding business landscape, we are accomplishing big things in Houston by working together across organizations to ensure a prosperous future.”

While not everyone agrees with the rankings, with U.S. News placing Houston at No. 140 out of 150 for the best places to live, Resonance’s report suggests that Houston could see even higher rankings in the future. With major events such as the NCAA Men’s Final Four and the World Series, as well as new openings such as America’s first Ismaili Center and an HTX Surf location, Houston’s tourism and economic prospects are looking bright.

Conclusion

Houston’s rise to No. 9 on the list of America’s Best Cities is a testament to the city’s growing reputation as a dynamic, diverse, and affordable place to live, work, and visit. With its thriving restaurant scene, concentration of Fortune 500 companies, and impressive infrastructure and institutions, Houston is proving to be a powerhouse on the rise.

