Best College Basketball Players Of All Time : The 10 Greatest College Basketball Players in History

Top 10 College Basketball Players of All Time

Best College Basketball Players Of All Time

Introduction

College basketball is a sport that has produced some of the greatest players of all time. Many of these players went on to become superstars in the NBA, but it was in college where they first made their mark. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 best college basketball players of all time. These players dominated the college game during their time and have left a lasting legacy in the sport.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is considered by many to be the greatest college basketball player of all time. He played for the UCLA Bruins from 1966-1969 and led them to three consecutive national championships. Abdul-Jabbar was a dominant force on the court and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in all three championship years. He finished his college career with 2,325 points and 1,367 rebounds, both of which are still UCLA records.

2. Bill Russell

Bill Russell played for the University of San Francisco from 1953-1956 and led them to two consecutive national championships. He was a dominant defensive player and is considered one of the greatest shot-blockers of all time. Russell was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in both championship years and finished his college career with 1,963 points and 1,945 rebounds.

3. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson played for Michigan State University from 1977-1979 and led them to a national championship in 1979. He was a versatile player who could play multiple positions and was known for his passing ability. Johnson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1979 and finished his college career with 1,059 points, 509 rebounds, and 481 assists.

4. Larry Bird

Larry Bird played for Indiana State University from 1976-1979 and led them to the NCAA Championship game in 1979. He was a dominant scorer who could shoot from anywhere on the court. Bird was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1979 and finished his college career with 2,850 points and 1,247 rebounds.

5. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan played for the University of North Carolina from 1981-1984 and helped lead them to a national championship in 1982. He was a dynamic scorer who could take over games with his scoring ability. Jordan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1982 and finished his college career with 1,788 points.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain played for the University of Kansas from 1956-1958 and was a dominant force on the court. He was known for his scoring ability and his rebounding prowess. Chamberlain was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1957 and finished his college career with 1,433 points and 1,256 rebounds.

7. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson played for the University of Cincinnati from 1957-1960 and was a dominant player during his time in college. He was known for his scoring ability and his passing ability. Robertson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1960 and finished his college career with 2,973 points and 1,338 rebounds.

8. Jerry West

Jerry West played for West Virginia University from 1957-1960 and was a dominant player during his time in college. He was known for his scoring ability and his clutch performances. West was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1959 and finished his college career with 2,309 points and 1,240 rebounds.

9. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal played for Louisiana State University from 1989-1992 and was a dominant force on the court. He was known for his size and his ability to score in the paint. O’Neal was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1991 and finished his college career with 1,217 points and 1,115 rebounds.

10. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan played for Wake Forest University from 1993-1997 and was a dominant player during his time in college. He was known for his rebounding ability and his defensive prowess. Duncan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in 1997 and finished his college career with 1,570 points and 1,392 rebounds.

Conclusion

These 10 players represent the best of the best in college basketball history. They dominated the game during their time in college and went on to have successful careers in the NBA. Their legacies continue to live on in the sport and they will always be remembered as some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Q: Who is considered the best college basketball player of all time?

A: There are many great college basketball players throughout history, but many experts and fans consider Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (previously known as Lew Alcindor) to be the best. He won three national championships with UCLA and was a three-time Player of the Year.

Q: Who are some other notable college basketball players?

A: Some other notable college basketball players include Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Christian Laettner.

Q: What makes a college basketball player great?

A: There are many factors that can contribute to a college basketball player’s greatness, including their skill level, athleticism, leadership abilities, work ethic, and performance in big games.

Q: How do college basketball players compare to NBA players?

A: College basketball players are generally younger and less experienced than NBA players, but they can still be very talented and skilled. NBA players have typically gone through years of professional training and have a higher level of competition to contend with.

Q: What are some of the all-time records for college basketball players?

A: Some notable records include Pete Maravich’s career scoring record of 3,667 points, Shaquille O’Neal’s career field goal percentage of 61.2%, and David Robinson’s single-season blocks record of 207.

Q: Are there any female college basketball players on the list of all-time greats?

A: Yes, there are many great female college basketball players, including Chamique Holdsclaw, Cheryl Miller, and Lisa Leslie.

Q: What colleges have produced the most great basketball players?

A: Some of the colleges that have produced the most great basketball players include UCLA, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, and Kansas.

Q: What impact have the greatest college basketball players had on the sport?

A: The greatest college basketball players have helped to shape the sport and set new standards for excellence. They have inspired generations of young players and fans and have contributed to the growth and popularity of college basketball.