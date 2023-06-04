“Best family-friendly town in California”: A recent report declares this California town as the ideal location for raising a family

WalletHub Ranks Fremont, California as the Best City to Raise a Family in 2023

Moving is a big decision, and people consider various factors when choosing a new home. WalletHub recently released its annual report on the best and worst cities for raising a family, and Fremont, California, took the top spot for the second year in a row. The report analyzed more than 180 cities in five categories, including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics.

Top 10 Cities to Raise a Family

Using data such as playgrounds per capita, air and water quality, poverty rate, and more, WalletHub gave each city a score. The top 10 cities to raise a family in 2023, according to WalletHub, are:

Fremont, California Overland Park, Kansas Irvine, California Plano, Texas South Burlington, Vermont San Diego, California San Jose, California Scottsdale, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona San Francisco, California

The full ranking of all 182 cities can be found on the WalletHub website.

California Cities in the Report

Four other California cities made it to the top 10, and WalletHub ranked 29 California cities overall. Irvine, Huntington Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Garden Grove, Los Angeles, and Anaheim also made it to the top 100. However, San Bernardino was the lowest-rated city in California. Despite a high ranking for family fun, the city ranked toward the bottom in every other category.

Conclusion

WalletHub’s report provides valuable insights for families looking to relocate. Factors such as education and child care, health and safety, affordability, and socioeconomics are essential considerations for parents when choosing a new home. Fremont, California, is the best city to raise a family in 2023, and WalletHub’s report offers a comprehensive analysis of other top-ranking cities across the United States.

Family-friendly towns in California Best places to live with family in California Google’s top-rated towns for families in California California towns with the best schools and amenities for families Affordable family-friendly towns in California

News Source : FOX 11

Source Link :This California town is the best place to raise a family, according to a new report/