Best Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler For Full Timing : Top 10 Fifth Wheel Toy Haulers for Full-Time Living

Best Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler For Full Timing

When it comes to full-time RV living, you need an RV that’s not only comfortable and spacious, but also durable and reliable. That’s why fifth wheel toy haulers are a popular choice for full-time RVers who love to travel with their toys. But with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to choose the best fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the top contenders and what makes them stand out.

Grand Design Momentum 397TH

The Grand Design Momentum 397TH is a luxurious fifth wheel toy hauler that’s perfect for full-time RV living. With a spacious garage area that can fit up to two ATVs or a side-by-side, you can easily bring your toys along on your adventures. The living area features a theater-style sofa, fireplace, and large TV, while the kitchen boasts a residential refrigerator, convection microwave, and three-burner stove with oven. The bedroom includes a king-size bed and plenty of storage space, and the bathroom features a large shower and dual sinks.

What sets the Grand Design Momentum 397TH apart is its attention to detail and high-end finishes. From the solid surface countertops to the LED lighting throughout, this RV is truly a home away from home. It also comes with features such as a central vacuum system, dual fuel tanks, and an exterior entertainment center with TV and speakers.

Keystone Raptor 356

The Keystone Raptor 356 is another great option for full-time RV living. With a garage area that can fit up to two ATVs or a side-by-side, you can easily bring your toys along for the ride. The living area features a theater-style sofa, fireplace, and large TV, while the kitchen includes a residential refrigerator, convection microwave, and three-burner stove with oven. The bedroom boasts a king-size bed and plenty of storage space, and the bathroom features a large shower and single sink.

What sets the Keystone Raptor 356 apart is its ruggedness and durability. With a fiberglass exterior and welded aluminum frame, this RV is built to last. It also comes with features such as a fuel station, power awning with LED lighting, and an outdoor shower.

Forest River XLR Thunderbolt 382AMP

The Forest River XLR Thunderbolt 382AMP is a versatile fifth wheel toy hauler that’s perfect for full-time RV living. With a garage area that can fit up to two ATVs or a side-by-side, you can easily bring your toys along on your adventures. The living area features a reclining sofa, fireplace, and large TV, while the kitchen includes a residential refrigerator, convection microwave, and three-burner stove with oven. The bedroom boasts a king-size bed and plenty of storage space, and the bathroom features a large shower and single sink.

What sets the Forest River XLR Thunderbolt 382AMP apart is its versatility. The garage area can be converted into a second bedroom or living area, making it perfect for families or guests. It also comes with features such as a fuel station, power awning with LED lighting, and an outdoor kitchen.

Dutchmen Voltage 3975

The Dutchmen Voltage 3975 is a luxurious fifth wheel toy hauler that’s perfect for full-time RV living. With a garage area that can fit up to two ATVs or a side-by-side, you can easily bring your toys along on your adventures. The living area features a reclining sofa, fireplace, and large TV, while the kitchen includes a residential refrigerator, convection microwave, and three-burner stove with oven. The bedroom boasts a king-size bed and plenty of storage space, and the bathroom features a large shower and dual sinks.

What sets the Dutchmen Voltage 3975 apart is its high-end finishes and attention to detail. From the solid surface countertops to the LED lighting throughout, this RV is truly a home away from home. It also comes with features such as a central vacuum system, dual fuel tanks, and an exterior entertainment center with TV and speakers.

Heartland Cyclone 4006

The Heartland Cyclone 4006 is a spacious fifth wheel toy hauler that’s perfect for full-time RV living. With a garage area that can fit up to two ATVs or a side-by-side, you can easily bring your toys along on your adventures. The living area features a theater-style sofa, fireplace, and large TV, while the kitchen includes a residential refrigerator, convection microwave, and three-burner stove with oven. The bedroom boasts a king-size bed and plenty of storage space, and the bathroom features a large shower and dual sinks.

What sets the Heartland Cyclone 4006 apart is its spaciousness. With over 13 feet of garage space, you’ll have plenty of room to store your toys and gear. It also comes with features such as a fuel station, power awning with LED lighting, and an outdoor kitchen.

Conclusion

When it comes to full-time RV living with toys, fifth wheel toy haulers are the way to go. The Grand Design Momentum 397TH, Keystone Raptor 356, Forest River XLR Thunderbolt 382AMP, Dutchmen Voltage 3975, and Heartland Cyclone 4006 are all great options to consider. Whether you’re looking for luxury, durability, versatility, or spaciousness, there’s a fifth wheel toy hauler out there for you.

Q: What is a fifth wheel toy hauler?

A: A fifth wheel toy hauler is a type of RV that is designed to transport and store recreational vehicles such as motorcycles, ATVs, and dirt bikes. It features a garage area at the back of the RV that doubles as a living space when the toys are unloaded.

Q: What is the best fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing?

A: The best fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing is subjective and depends on individual needs and preferences. However, some popular options include the Grand Design Momentum, Keystone Raptor, and Heartland Cyclone.

Q: What size fifth wheel toy hauler is best for full timing?

A: The size of the fifth wheel toy hauler that is best for full timing depends on the number of people and the amount of stuff that will be living in the RV. Generally, a fifth wheel toy hauler that is at least 40 feet long with a garage area of at least 12 feet is recommended.

Q: What amenities should I look for in a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing?

A: Some important amenities to look for in a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing include a spacious living area, a comfortable bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, a washer and dryer, and ample storage space.

Q: How much does a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing cost?

A: The cost of a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing varies depending on the brand, size, and features. Generally, prices range from $50,000 to $200,000.

Q: Can I tow a fifth wheel toy hauler with a half-ton pickup truck?

A: It is not recommended to tow a fifth wheel toy hauler with a half-ton pickup truck as it may not have the necessary towing capacity. A three-quarter or one-ton pickup truck is recommended for towing a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing.

Q: Do I need a special license to drive a fifth wheel toy hauler?

A: A special license is not required to drive a fifth wheel toy hauler as long as it is within the weight limits of the driver’s current license. However, some states may require a special endorsement or permit for larger RVs.

Q: How do I maintain a fifth wheel toy hauler for full timing?

A: Regular maintenance is important for keeping a fifth wheel toy hauler in good condition. This includes checking and maintaining the tires, brakes, and suspension, as well as inspecting and cleaning the roof, interior, and exterior of the RV. It is also important to winterize the RV before storing it for the winter.