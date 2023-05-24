“Best Frozen Drinks Recipe”: Crafting Exceptional Frozen Beverages: A Step-by-Step Guide

Frozen Drinks get a Makeover: Tips and Recipes from Top Bartenders

Gone are the days when frozen drinks were associated with cheap and poorly made slushies. Nowadays, top bartenders are using fresh ingredients, high-quality alcohol, and unique recipes to create frozen cocktails that are light, refreshing, and bursting with flavor. If you want to impress your guests with a perfectly creamy Piña Colada or a frozen espresso martini at your next backyard party, you need to understand that making frozen drinks requires a bit of nuance and knowledge of how sugar, ice, and alcohol ratios affect the texture and dilution of the drinks.

To help you master the art of frozen cocktails, we asked some of the country’s best bartenders for their tips, techniques, and frozen drink recipes. Here’s what they had to say:

Use the Right Ice

Pebble ice is the universal pro recommendation for frozen drinks. The marble-sized ice sits on the scale between crushed and standard tray cubes and creates a consistent texture, saves your blender blades, and won’t throw off the ratio of your drinks the way larger cubes do. To create it, you can purchase a pebble ice maker, or simply buy a bag from Sonic (or other fast-food places). If pebble ice is not available, use store-bought ice and avoid using the ice from your freezer, as it tends to pick up odors from what is stored around it.

It’s important to understand that ice is not just cooling the drink, but also diluting it. Therefore, using crushed or pebble ice instead of bigger ice cubes gives you more control over the dilution.

Pre-freeze Your Liquor

Pre-chilling or pre-freezing the alcohol you know you’re going to use in a frozen drink can make a significant difference. Colder alcohol equals an icier drink.

Frozen Fruit Is Your Friend

Too much ice leads to over-dilution, so consider using frozen fruit to enhance your cocktail recipe. Frozen fruit can be thought of as “ice with flavor,” according to Rob Crabtree, owner of Boat Drinks, a St. Augustine, Florida bar specializing in frozen drinks.

Keep the Right Sugar Ratio in Mind

The key to a good slushie is understanding the sugar levels. You may have to add more sugar to the mix to create a perfect consistency, yet you don’t want it to overpower the drink with sweetness. Getting the right texture is all about balancing the ratio of alcohol, sugar, and water.

Always Use Fresh Juice

Fresh citrus is crucial in frozen drinks, as with any good cocktail. Fresh citrus juice should be used within 12 hours of juicing.

Don’t Forget the Salt

Salt is an often-neglected ingredient when making frozen drinks at home. Salt makes cocktails taste better, particularly in citrus-centric drinks. It brings out different aspects of the bright, tart, sweet flavors.

Use Quality Booze

All experts agree that you must use good booze if you want to make a great frozen drink. Old thinking goes that frozen drinks can be made with cheap booze because the flavor is masked by the sugar and low temperature. Wrong.

Don’t Discount Dairy

Dairy or milk alternatives can add creaminess to frozen cocktails and take away the unpleasant ‘icy’ texture. The dairy, courtesy of coconut cream and coconut milk, is what gives the Piña Colada the flavor and body that makes it so popular.

Now that you know some tips from the pros, here are five excellent frozen drink recipes to try at home:

The Frozen Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz dark rum

1 oz Kahlua

1 oz fresh espresso

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz heavy cream

1 cup ice

Fresh whipped cream and cocoa nibs for garnish

Directions:

1. Brew a fresh espresso shot and let it cool.

2. In a blender, add the rum, Kahlua, cooled espresso, simple syrup, heavy cream, and crushed ice.

3. Blend the ingredients until smooth and creamy.

4. Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness or coffee flavor if needed.

5. Pour the mixture into chilled cocktail glasses.

6. Top with fresh whipped cream and cocoa nibs for garnish.

The Frozen Banana Daiquiri

Ingredients:

4 oz aged rum

1.5 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 Tbsp light brown sugar, lightly packed

1 1/2 frozen bananas, broken into chunks

1 pinch sea salt

1- 1 1/2 cups ice, depending on the size of the cubes (less for smaller)

Directions:

1. Blend the rum, sugar, and lime first, before adding the frozen fruit and ice.

2. Blend until all of the ice is broken down.

3. Serve in a chilled glass or insulated cup.

The Brancolada

Ingredients:

2 oz dark rum

1 oz Branca Menta

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz coconut cream

1 oz coconut milk

1 dash Angostura bitters

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend with 1 cup of ice until smooth.

3. Pour into a Hurricane glass.

4. Garnish with a mint sprig and orange crescent.

The I Do, Yuzu

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

2 oz lychee syrup

1 oz yuzu juice

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

½ cup of ice

Directions:

1. Combine ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour into a suitable glass and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

The Crocodile Tears

Ingredients:

2 oz aged rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz melon liqueur

.5 oz aloe liqueur

.5 oz simple syrup

1 cup ice

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour into a glass and garnish with pineapple fronts and/or fresh mint.

In conclusion, frozen drinks have come a long way from the brightly colored slushies of the past. With the tips and recipes provided by top bartenders, you can create delicious and refreshing frozen cocktails at home. Remember to use the right ice, pre-freeze your liquor, keep the right sugar ratio in mind, use fresh juice, don’t forget the salt, use quality booze, and don’t discount dairy. Happy blending!

News Source : Fatherly

Source Link :How To Make The Best Frozen Drinks Around/