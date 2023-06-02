“Best Irish Albums”: Featuring Lankum, Thin Lizzy, the Cranberries and Villagers: Numbers 20-11 of the Top 50 Irish Albums of All Time

The fourth installment of the greatest Irish albums has been revealed by our critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman, and John Meagher. The list consists of 50 albums, and so far, numbers 50-11 have been shared, with the final list to be published in the Irish Independent Review and online.

The list begins with For the Birds by The Frames, which was released in 2001. The album features songs that had mass appeal, and it should have pushed The Frames to international fame. The album is considered the pinnacle of Glen Hansard’s songcraft, with beautiful meditations such as Lay Me Down and What Happens When the Heart Just Stops. The album also features textured sounds from fiddle player Colm Mac Con Iomaire, and sublime production from Steve Albini and David Odlum.

Lankum’s The Livelong Day, released in 2019, occupies the 19th spot on the list. The album reinvigorated traditional Irish music with its awe-striking experimental interpretations of songs such as The Wild Rover and The Pride of Petravore. The group’s idiosyncratic drone-fueled arrangements were developed with producer John ‘Spud’ Murphy, and Radie Peat’s vocals brought heaps of character to the material. The album’s contemporary approach to the traditional songbook has brought these timeless songs to new generations.

The Gloaming’s self-titled debut album from 2014 is at number 18. The album presents almost an hour of music that draws from the deep well of traditional Irish music but ultimately amounts to a singular creative form of shapeshifting. The Gloaming is not so much a supergroup as a home-from-home for outrageously skilled musicians, with Martin Hayes’ fiddle, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh’s hardanger d’amore fiddle, Dennis Cahill’s guitar, Thomas Bartlett’s keyboards/production, and Iarla Ó Lionáird’s vocals all contributing to the album’s peerless musicianship.

Damien Rice’s O, released in 2002, occupies the 17th spot on the list. The album’s songs are the aural equivalent of sitting in a dark, candlelit room while Sigur Rós cover the early works of Leonard Cohen. Calm, intense, and enthralling tracks such as The Blower’s Daughter and Cannonball deserve to be listened to in one sitting. Rice’s debut is the result of amazing backstory and ingredients, with elements such as music industry advice from his second cousin, the composer David Arnold, Lisa Hannigan’s sublime lead and backing vocals, and the steel will of refusing to sign to a major label.

The Cranberries’ electrifying debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, released in 1993, is at number 16. The album’s lyrical and musical content continues to resonate long after its original release, and the melding of lush string motifs with their buoyant pop-rock arrangements gives the work a striking mystical element. The late Dolores O’Riordan’s unique vocal styling is a testament to a great album, and her performance across this LP and subsequent hit singles solidified her reputation as one of Ireland’s most distinctive vocalists.

Van Morrison’s Moondance, released in 1970, is at number 15. The album is Van the Man’s first truly radio-friendly solo work, with catchy numbers that have become standards for lounge bands the world over. Blissed-out and buoyant rhythm and blues songs such as Into the Mystic, And It Stoned Me, Brand New Day, Caravan, Come Running, and These Dreams of You have become American FM radio staples.

Sinéad O’Connor’s The Lion and the Cobra, released in 1987, is at number 14. The stunning, startling debut album, released while O’Connor was only 20, is a statement of intent that is as potent now as it was when it first came out. Tackling big themes such as social injustice, religious fundamentalism, and female sexuality, O’Connor has a great deal to say. Her vocals are front and center, and on the glorious Mandinka, she delivers one of the best alt-rock songs of the decade.

Andy Irvine/Paul Brady’s self-titled album from 1976 is at number 13. Following the demise of Planxty, two of its members joined forces to record a collection of songs that constitute an Irish folk music classic. The fusion of guitar, bouzouki, mandolin, countermelodies, hints of Bulgarian music, and songs as resonant as Arthur McBride would go on to influence future generations of musicians.

Thin Lizzy’s Jailbreak, released in 1976, occupies the 12th spot on the list. The album displays Phil Lynott’s versatile songwriting and ability to pen a catchy riff to great aplomb. The Boys are Back in Town was a global hit single, and many of the album’s tracks became live favorites. This album is considered Lynott’s creative zenith, with misty-eyed romanticism, aggressive rock, and playful poppier stylings.

Finally, Villagers’ Becoming a Jackal, released in 2010, is at number 11. Conor O’Brien’s reintroduction as Villagers in the wake of the Immediate’s demise showed a different side to his artistry. This beautifully crafted folk-led LP, detailed with elegant piano flourishes and sumptuous drum fills, is heightened by O’Brien’s engaging vocals. The vulnerability in his cadence creates an intimate listening experience, making Becoming a Jackal timeless, eternally emotive, and breathtakingly earnest.

The final list of the greatest Irish albums, featuring the top 10, will be published in the Irish Independent Review and online tomorrow.

