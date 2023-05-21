Best Microwavable Meals Recipe : Top Recipes for Microwaveable Meals

10 Quick and Tasty Meals You Can Make in the Microwave on Busy Weeknights

Introduction

Microwavable meals have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to their convenience and ease of preparation. While many people associate microwavable meals with unhealthy, processed foods, there are actually many healthy and delicious options available. In this article, we will explore some of the best microwavable meals recipes that you can enjoy at home.

Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry

This microwavable meal is a quick and easy way to get a healthy and delicious meal on the table in minutes. To make this recipe, you will need:

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced into thin strips

1 cup mixed vegetables (such as broccoli, carrots, and snap peas)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare, simply place the chicken and vegetables in a microwavable dish and drizzle with olive oil and soy sauce. Sprinkle with ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper, and stir to combine. Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Quinoa and Black Bean Salad

This microwavable meal is a great option for a quick and healthy lunch or dinner. To make this recipe, you will need:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare, simply combine all ingredients in a microwavable dish and stir to combine. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, or until heated through.

Spaghetti Squash with Marinara Sauce

This microwavable meal is a great option for a low-carb, gluten-free dinner. To make this recipe, you will need:

1 spaghetti squash, halved and seeded

1 jar marinara sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare, place the spaghetti squash halves in a microwavable dish with 1/4 cup of water. Microwave on high for 10-12 minutes, or until the squash is tender. Remove from the microwave and let cool for a few minutes. Using a fork, scrape the flesh of the squash into spaghetti-like strands. Top with marinara sauce and microwave for an additional minute or two, or until heated through.

Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Potatoes

This microwavable meal is a great option for a quick and easy dinner or lunch. To make this recipe, you will need:

4 medium-sized potatoes

1 head broccoli, chopped

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare, prick the potatoes with a fork and microwave on high for 5-6 minutes, or until tender. While the potatoes are cooking, microwave the broccoli in a separate dish for 2-3 minutes, or until tender. Cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh, leaving a thin layer of potato in the skin. Mash the potato flesh with the broccoli, cheese, salt, and pepper. Spoon the mixture back into the potato skins and microwave for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until heated through.

Conclusion

Microwavable meals don’t have to be unhealthy or processed. With these delicious and healthy recipes, you can enjoy a quick and easy meal without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. Try one of these recipes tonight and see how easy and delicious microwavable meals can be.

Q: Are microwavable meals healthy?

A: Microwavable meals can be healthy if they are made with nutritious ingredients. Look for meals with whole grains, lean protein, and plenty of vegetables.

Q: How do I know if a microwavable meal is safe to eat?

A: Microwavable meals should come with cooking instructions that are specific to your microwave. Follow the instructions carefully, and make sure the meal is heated to the recommended temperature.

Q: Can I freeze microwavable meals?

A: Yes, many microwavable meals can be frozen for later use. Follow the instructions for freezing and reheating carefully.

Q: How long do microwavable meals last in the fridge?

A: The shelf life of a microwavable meal will vary depending on the ingredients and the storage conditions. Generally, they can be stored in the fridge for 3-5 days.

Q: Can I customize microwavable meals to my liking?

A: Yes, microwavable meals can be customized to your liking by adding or substituting ingredients. Just make sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Q: Are microwavable meals cost-effective?

A: Microwavable meals can be cost-effective if you buy them in bulk or make them yourself. Homemade meals can be cheaper and healthier than store-bought options.

Q: Can microwavable meals be part of a weight loss diet?

A: Yes, microwavable meals can be part of a weight loss diet if they are low in calories and high in nutrients. Look for meals with lean protein, whole grains, and plenty of vegetables.

Q: Are microwavable meals suitable for vegetarians or vegans?

A: Yes, there are many microwavable meals that are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Look for meals that are labeled as vegetarian or vegan, or make your own meals using plant-based ingredients.