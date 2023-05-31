“Best Moments All In The Family”: 5 Memorable Highlights from All In The Family TV Series

Top 5 Best Moments From All In The Family

All In The Family was a groundbreaking sitcom that aired from 1971 to 1979. It tackled social and political issues in a way that had never been seen before on television. The show starred Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker, a cantankerous and bigoted blue-collar worker, and Jean Stapleton as his long-suffering wife, Edith. Here are the top 5 best moments from All In The Family.

1. The Meathead and the Stuffed Shirt

One of the best things about All In The Family was the relationship between Archie and his son-in-law, Mike “Meathead” Stivic (Rob Reiner). The two had wildly different worldviews, and their arguments were always a highlight of the show. In “The Stivics Go West,” Mike and Archie get into a heated argument about politics, which culminates in Archie calling Mike a “stuffed shirt” and Mike calling Archie a “meathead.” It’s a classic moment that perfectly encapsulates their relationship.

2. Edith’s Assault

In the episode “The Draft Dodger,” Edith is assaulted by a man who breaks into the Bunker’s home. The episode is a powerful exploration of the trauma that survivors of sexual assault experience, and Stapleton’s performance is nothing short of incredible. The scene where Edith recounts the assault to her husband and daughter is one of the most emotional moments in TV history.

3. Sammy Davis Jr. Kisses Archie

In “Archie and the Editorial,” Archie writes an editorial for his local newspaper that is critical of Sammy Davis Jr. When Davis comes to the Bunker’s home to confront him, Archie is initially hostile. But when Davis plants a kiss on Archie’s cheek, it’s a moment of genuine human connection that transcends their differences. The scene is a powerful reminder that even people who disagree with each other can find common ground.

4. The Jeffersons Move In

In “Lionel Moves Into the Neighborhood,” the Bunkers’ African American neighbors, the Jeffersons, move in next door. Archie is initially hostile to them, but over time, he comes to appreciate their friendship. The scene where Archie and George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) sing “Those Were the Days” together is a classic moment of TV history.

5. Edith’s Death

In the series finale, “Too Good Edith,” Edith dies of a stroke. It’s a devastating moment that brings the entire series full circle. Throughout the show, Edith was the heart and soul of the Bunker family, and her loss is felt deeply by everyone. The scene where Archie breaks down in tears is one of the most powerful and poignant moments in TV history.

In conclusion, All In The Family was a groundbreaking show that tackled social and political issues in a way that had never been seen before on television. These top 5 moments are just a small sample of the show’s brilliance. With its sharp writing, incredible performances, and fearless exploration of controversial topics, All In The Family remains one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

All In The Family episodes Archie Bunker moments Classic sitcoms Norman Lear productions 1970s television shows

News Source : All In The Family

Source Link :Top 5 Best Moments From All In The Family | All In The Family/