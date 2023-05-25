“Best NBA player without a championship”: Outstanding NBA Players Who Never Claimed a Championship Title

Not Every Legend in the Game Has the Best Hardware: NBA Players Without a Ring

It’s been said that winning a championship is the hardest thing to accomplish in sports. It takes more than just individual talent to lift the hardware – team strength, squad health, and general luck all play a role. Some of the best NBA players have never won a ring, but their individual accomplishments and impact on the sport cannot be ignored. Here are some of the top current and former NBA players without a ring to their name:

Charles Barkley: 1984-2000

Barkley never won a championship, but he did lead the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993. He was named the league MVP that same year and was an 11-time All-Star and a 5-time All-NBA First Team selection. Barkley’s No. 34 jersey is retired by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is a member of the Suns Ring of Honor and the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Elgin Baylor: 1958-1972

Baylor played in eight NBA Finals during his career, but never won a championship. He was an 11-time All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA First Team selection. Baylor was also the 1959 Rookie of the Year and his No. 22 jersey is retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a member of the NBA 35th, 50th, and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Karl Malone: 1985-2004

Malone led the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals twice, but ultimately fell short of a championship. He was a two-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, and an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection. Malone’s No. 32 jersey is retired by the Jazz, and he is a member of the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Chris Paul: 2005-Present

Paul has only made one NBA Finals appearance, but he has been a consistent force in the league for over a decade. He is a 12-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA First Team selection, and a seven-time All-Defensive First Team selection. Paul was also the 2006 Rookie of the Year and is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Allen Iverson: 1996-2010

Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001, but they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. Iverson was an 11-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA First Team selection, and the 1997 Rookie of the Year. His No. 3 jersey is retired by the 76ers, and he is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Patrick Ewing: 1985-2002

Ewing led the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals twice, but never won a championship. He was an 11-time All-Star, a one-time All-NBA First Team selection, and the 1986 Rookie of the Year. Ewing’s No. 33 jersey is retired by the Knicks, and he is a member of the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

John Stockton: 1984-2003

Stockton led the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals twice, but never won a championship. He was a 10-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA First Team selection. Stockton’s No. 12 jersey is retired by the Jazz, and he is a member of the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Russell Westbrook: 2008-Present

Westbrook has only made one NBA Finals appearance, but he was named the league MVP in 2017. He is a nine-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA First Team selection, and a two-time NBA scoring champion. Westbrook is also a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Honorable Mentions:

Other notable NBA players without a championship include James Harden, Steve Nash, Dominique Wilkins, Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Miller, Pete Maravich, and George Gervin.

In total, 19 of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team members have yet to win a championship. However, their individual accomplishments and impact on the game cannot be ignored. Winning a championship may be the ultimate goal, but it takes more than just one player to make it happen. These NBA legends have left their mark on the sport, regardless of whether they have a ring to show for it.

