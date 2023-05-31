“Best Places to Live Youngstown”: Youngstown Ranks Among the Top ‘Best Places to Live’ in the United States

Youngstown, Ohio: A Great Place to Live, Work, and Retire

U.S. News & World Report has recently ranked Youngstown as the 62nd best place to live among 150 metro areas studied. This ranking is a testament to the many benefits and opportunities that this city offers. Youngstown is the second-best place to live in Ohio and the second cheapest place to live overall. The rankings take into account various factors, including quality of life, job market, value of living, and people’s desire to live in the city.

Youngstown is ranked behind Cincinnati in Ohio, which came in at 50th, but ahead of Columbus, Toledo, Cleveland, and Dayton. Despite concerns about violence and property crimes, the study determined that Youngstown has a lower than average crime rate for a city of its size and lower than the national rate. This means that Youngstown is a safe place to live, work, and retire.

The study pointed out that the average annual salary in Youngstown is $45,090, which is less than the national average of $58,260. However, it also pointed out that the average home cost ($129,969) in 2021 was nearly one-third of the national average ($365,616). Additionally, the costs of utilities, food expenses, and medical costs in Youngstown all fall well below the national average. This means that Youngstown is an affordable place to live, work, and retire.

Linda Macala, executive director of the Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that sometimes the people living in Youngstown do not recognize all the benefits that the city has to offer. She said, “Sometimes we’re our own worst enemies because people just talk down. ‘Oh, there’s nothing to do here.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. That’s not accurate. We need to start being proud of where we live instead of just downgrading it.”

The U.S. News rankings talk about the wide range of activities available at Mill Creek MetroParks, more than 20,000 works of art at The Butler Institute of American Art, and the variety of performances at the DeYor Performing Arts Center and Stambaugh Auditorium. Those doing the rankings also recognized events held at Covelli Centre, including the Youngstown Phantoms hockey team, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, wineries, breweries, and restaurants. Finally, the rankings list the nearly 175-year-old Canfield Fair.

Macala said that the convention and visitors bureau activities promote visitation to the area, and as people come to know it, hopefully changing preconceptions and showing people the best of what Youngstown has to offer. “You know every time a business considers relocating or something like that, it all starts with a visit,” Macala said. “So their first impression when they come to an area is very important. Showing off the best of what we have here, as far as quality of life, things to do in the area, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, food that can be topped nowhere else… and just the affordability of living here. We have a wonderful university here.”

Youngstown has many opportunities for growth and development in the coming years. Jim Kinnick, executive director of Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, has talked about the importance of rebuilding the Mahoning Valley workforce. Kinnick talked about the opportunities coming to the area by 2026 and 2030, which will create the need for more people. Youngstown will need more people who can take on new jobs and handle the current work of an aging population.

“When people start to notice from outside of the area, hopefully it makes you think about it and put a positive spin on things,” Macala said. “We do our very best to tell a positive story about our area, and if people are paying attention, that’s great. I hope it is helping in some small way.”

Overall, Youngstown, Ohio, is an excellent place to live, work, and retire. It offers a high quality of life, a growing job market, and an affordable cost of living. There are many activities to enjoy, and the city has a rich history and culture. If you are considering a move to Youngstown, now is the time to take the leap and discover all that this city has to offer.

Best places to live in Ohio Youngstown Ohio quality of life Affordable housing in Youngstown Youngstown job market Youngstown community events

News Source : Business Journal Daily | The Youngstown Publishing Company

Source Link :Youngstown Ranked as One of the ‘Best Places to Live’ in the US/