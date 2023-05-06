Best Post Positions For Kentucky Derby : The Definitive Guide to the Top Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby

The Definitive Guide to the Top Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is a prestigious horse race that takes place annually on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. With a purse of $3 million, the Kentucky Derby attracts the best three-year-old thoroughbred horses from around the world. However, the post position plays a significant role in determining the outcome of the race. In this article, we will provide you with the ultimate guide to the best post positions for the Kentucky Derby.

What is Post Position?

Post position refers to the starting position of the horse in the race. The Kentucky Derby has a maximum field of 20 horses, which means that post position can have a significant impact on a horse’s chances of winning. The post positions for the Kentucky Derby are determined by a random draw, which takes place a few days before the race. The draw is conducted in public, and each horse’s connections get to pick their starting position.

The Best Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby

The best post positions for the Kentucky Derby are typically the ones that allow a horse to get a good start and avoid getting boxed in. The ideal post position varies depending on the horse’s running style, but generally, the inside positions are preferred as they allow a horse to save ground and conserve energy for the stretch run. Here are the post positions that have produced the most Kentucky Derby winners over the years:

Post Position 5: This position has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners, with 10 victories. Horses starting from this position have a good chance of getting a clean break and avoiding traffic. Some of the most notable winners from this post position include California Chrome in 2014 and Funny Cide in 2003.

Post Position 10: This position has produced nine Kentucky Derby winners. Horses starting from this position have a good chance of avoiding traffic and getting a clear run. Some of the most notable winners from this post position include Giacomo in 2005 and War Emblem in 2002.

Post Position 8: This position has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners. Horses starting from this position have a good chance of getting a clean break and avoiding traffic. Some of the most notable winners from this post position include Mine That Bird in 2009 and Thunder Gulch in 1995.

Post Position 1: This position has produced seven Kentucky Derby winners. Horses starting from this position have a good chance of getting a clean break and saving ground on the rail. Some of the most notable winners from this post position include Ferdinand in 1986 and Whirlaway in 1941.

Post Position 16: This position has produced six Kentucky Derby winners. Horses starting from this position have a good chance of avoiding traffic and getting a clear run. Some of the most notable winners from this post position include Animal Kingdom in 2011 and Monarchos in 2001.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the post position is an essential factor in determining the outcome of the Kentucky Derby. While there is no guaranteed formula for winning the race, horses starting from the inside positions generally have a better chance of winning. However, each horse has its own running style, and the ideal post position can vary depending on the horse’s strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, the best post position for the Kentucky Derby is the one that allows a horse to get a good start, avoid traffic, and give its best performance.