“Best Season Dunks”: Top 10 Slam Dunks of the Season

Top 10 Dunks of the Season

Introduction

The NBA season is filled with exciting moments, but nothing gets the fans on their feet quite like a thunderous dunk. From explosive rookies to established superstars, everyone wants to throw down the perfect dunk. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 dunks of the season and relive the moments that had us all jumping out of our seats.

10. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has been throwing down highlight-reel dunks for years, and this season was no different. In a game against the Houston Rockets, James drove to the basket and soared for a one-handed slam over Rockets center Clint Capela. The dunk was so impressive that even Capela had to give James props.

9. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been making a name for himself in his rookie season. In a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ayton received a lob pass from teammate Josh Jackson and threw it down with authority over Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo. The dunk showcased Ayton’s athleticism and potential as a dominant force in the league.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as the “Greek Freak,” is known for his incredible length and athleticism. In a game against the Indiana Pacers, Antetokounmpo drove to the basket and soared for a one-handed dunk over Pacers center Myles Turner. The dunk was so impressive that Turner was left staring in disbelief.

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell burst onto the scene last season as a rookie sensation, and he’s continued to impress in his sophomore campaign. In a game against the Phoenix Suns, Mitchell drove to the basket and threw down a one-handed slam over Suns center Deandre Ayton. The dunk showcased Mitchell’s explosiveness and ability to finish at the rim.

6. Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin has been one of the most exciting players in the league since he entered as a rookie in 2010. In a game against the Golden State Warriors, Griffin received a lob pass from teammate Reggie Jackson and threw down a one-handed dunk over Warriors forward Kevon Looney. The dunk was so impressive that the Warriors bench was left in awe.

5. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been a consistent scorer and dunker throughout his career, and this season was no different. In a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, DeRozan received a lob pass from teammate Patty Mills and threw down a one-handed dunk over Lakers center JaVale McGee. The dunk showcased DeRozan’s athleticism and ability to finish through contact.

4. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

John Collins may not be a household name, but he’s quickly making a name for himself with his highlight-reel dunks. In a game against the New York Knicks, Collins received a lob pass from teammate Trae Young and threw down a one-handed slam over Knicks forward Noah Vonleh. The dunk showcased Collins’ incredible hops and ability to finish with power.

3. Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils

Zion Williamson was the most hyped college player in recent memory, and he lived up to the billing with his incredible athleticism and highlight-reel dunks. In a game against the Syracuse Orange, Williamson received a pass at the top of the key and drove to the basket, soaring for a one-handed slam over Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj. The dunk was so impressive that the internet exploded with highlights and reactions.

2. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

Derrick Jones Jr. may not be a household name, but he’s quickly becoming known for his incredible leaping ability and highlight-reel dunks. In a game against the Charlotte Hornets, Jones received a lob pass from teammate Justise Winslow and threw down a one-handed dunk over Hornets center Bismack Biyombo. The dunk was so impressive that Jones’ Heat teammates rushed onto the court to celebrate.

1. Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hamidou Diallo may not have been a household name before the NBA Dunk Contest, but he certainly is now. In the contest, Diallo received a pass off the backboard from teammate Russell Westbrook and soared for a two-handed dunk over Shaquille O’Neal, who was standing in front of the basket. The dunk was so impressive that even O’Neal had to give Diallo props.

Conclusion

The NBA season is filled with incredible moments, but nothing gets fans on their feet quite like a thunderous dunk. From established superstars to up-and-coming rookies, everyone wants to throw down the perfect dunk. In this article, we’ve taken a look at the top 10 dunks of the season and relived the moments that had us all jumping out of our seats.

