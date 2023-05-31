“Best sleeping position for health”: “The Most Unhealthy Sleeping Position and the Healthiest Alternative”

The Worst Sleeping Position for Your Health

Do you prefer to fall asleep on your stomach, is snoring on your back your favorite or are you someone who lies in bed in the fetal position? If it’s the former, then we’ve got bad news. This is the worst sleeping position for your health.

We can’t say it often enough: a good night’s sleep is extremely important for your health. Sleeping well and enough is just as important for your brain and body as eating, recent research showed. Your body can rest and your brain can get to work processing all the impressions of the day. A good night’s sleep also contributes to processing your emotions and ensures that you remember what you have done and learned during the day.

Whether you sleep well also depends on the posture in which you lie. Wrong posture puts a strain on your body, which has an effect on your sleep and health. The worst position is on your stomach. A sleep coach arrives Max Today assume that your neck is at an unnatural angle in this sleeping position, causing your lower back to sag. This in turn puts pressure on the vertebrae. Stomach sleepers are therefore well advised to teach themselves a different position. Do you find that difficult? Then consider a softer mattress. Because your lower back will collapse more as a result, you will lie more uncomfortable and therefore adopt a different position more quickly.

To end on a positive note, we also share an alternative with you, namely the best sleeping position. And that’s on your left side. Sleeping like this has many benefits. It is better for your heart because your body can more easily circulate blood through your body, your lymphatic system can filter fluids in your body faster and your spine is stable.

Sleeping on your back is also not bad for your body, provided you have a good pillow. This posture puts minimal strain on the head, neck and spine, so that they adopt a neutral and relaxed posture. It is only a less convenient sleeping position for snorers; that roar is anything but less of it.

