“Best Smartphone Under 10000 in India 2023”: Top 5 Mid-Range Smartphones Under 10000 in India in June 2023

Top 5 Best Smartphone Under 10000 in June 2023

Looking for the best smartphone under 10000 in India in June 2023? You have landed on the right page. With so many options available in the market, it can be a daunting task to choose the right one. However, we have done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 5 best smartphones under 10000 in India in June 2023.

1. Realme C40

The Realme C40 is the best smartphone under 10000 in India in June 2023. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and runs on Android 12. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Realme C40 has a triple-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

2. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is another great option for a mid-range smartphone under 10000 in India in June 2023. It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and runs on Android 11. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Redmi 10A has a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

3. Samsung Galaxy M12

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a great option for those who want a Samsung device under 10000 in India in June 2023. It comes with a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 processor and runs on Android 11. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

4. Infinix Hot 10 Play

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is another great option for a mid-range smartphone under 10000 in India in June 2023. It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and runs on Android 11. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

5. Nokia C30

The Nokia C30 is a great option for anyone looking for a budget smartphone under 10000 in India in June 2023. It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor and runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Nokia C30 has a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are the top 5 best smartphones under 10000 in India in June 2023. There are many other options available in the market, but these phones provide the best value for money and come with great features. Whether you are looking for a phone with a great camera, long battery life, or a large display, there is a phone on this list for everyone. So, go ahead and choose the one that suits your needs and budget the best.

