“Best Tamil Animated Movies”: Top 5 Must-Watch Animation Movies (in Tamil)

Animation movies have become increasingly popular these days as they are not only entertaining but also have a great storyline. The animation industry has grown significantly over the years, and Tamil cinema has also started producing some amazing animated movies that are a must-watch. Here are the top 5 animation movies in Tamil that you should not miss:

1. Kochadaiiyaan

Kochadaiiyaan is a 2014 Tamil movie that was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. It is a historical drama that features Rajinikanth in a dual role. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Nassar, and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The movie revolves around the story of a warrior who fights for his kingdom and his people. The animation in the movie is top-notch, and the movie was a visual treat for the audience.

2. Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka is a 2019 Tamil movie that was directed by Rajiv Chilaka. The movie is based on the popular animated television series Chhota Bheem. The movie features the famous character Chhota Bheem and his friends as they try to save the kingdom from an evil villain. The animation in the movie is of high quality, and the movie was loved by kids and adults alike.

3. Maan Karate

Maan Karate is a 2014 Tamil romantic comedy movie that was directed by Thirukumaran. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a man who pretends to be a boxer to impress a girl. The animation in the movie is unique, and the movie was a commercial success.

4. Arjun: The Warrior Prince

Arjun: The Warrior Prince is a 2012 Tamil movie that was directed by Arnab Chaudhuri. The movie is based on the mythological character Arjuna from the Mahabharata. The movie features the story of Arjuna’s life, his training, and his journey towards becoming a warrior. The animation in the movie is stunning, and the movie was critically acclaimed.

5. Koochie Koochie Hota Hai

Koochie Koochie Hota Hai is a 2021 Tamil movie that was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is an animated adaptation of the popular Bollywood movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie features the same storyline as the original movie but with animated characters. The movie features the voices of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The animation in the movie is exceptional, and the movie was a hit among the audience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are the top 5 animation movies in Tamil that you must watch. These movies have a great storyline, amazing animation, and are a visual treat for the audience. They are suitable for all age groups and are a great way to spend quality time with your family and friends. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn and enjoy these amazing movies!

