Best Time To See Northern Lights In Alaska 2018 : The Ultimate Guide to Catching the Northern Lights in Alaska in 2018

Alaska’s Northern Lights: A Comprehensive Guide for 2018

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, is a natural phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the sun strike the Earth’s atmosphere. The result is a stunning display of dancing lights in the sky that can be seen in several parts of the world, including Alaska.

If you’re planning to visit Alaska and witness this magical spectacle, it’s important to know the best time to see the Northern Lights. Here’s a guide to help you plan your trip.

When Is The Best Time To See Northern Lights In Alaska?

The Northern Lights can be seen in Alaska from late August to April, but the best time to witness this phenomenon is between December and March. During this period, the nights are longer, and the skies are clearer, providing a better chance to see the lights.

However, the Northern Lights are unpredictable, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll see them even if you visit during the peak season. The lights are affected by several factors, including solar activity, weather conditions, and light pollution.

Solar Activity

The Northern Lights occur when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s atmosphere. The strength and frequency of these particles determine the intensity and frequency of the lights. The sun goes through an 11-year cycle, and the peak of this cycle is the best time to see the Northern Lights.

In 2018, the sun is expected to reach its solar maximum, which means that the Northern Lights will be more frequent and intense. The peak of this cycle is expected to occur between 2019 and 2020, but you can still witness a spectacular display of lights in 2018.

Weather Conditions

The weather plays a significant role in the visibility of the Northern Lights. Cloudy skies can obstruct the view of the lights, while clear skies provide an unobstructed view. Alaska’s weather can be unpredictable, but the interior regions of the state offer the best chance to see the lights due to their clear skies.

Light Pollution

Light pollution from cities and towns can also affect the visibility of the Northern Lights. The lights are best seen in areas with minimal light pollution, such as remote wilderness areas. Alaska has several remote areas where you can witness the Northern Lights without any interference from light pollution.

Where To See The Northern Lights In Alaska?

Alaska is a vast state, and there are several locations where you can witness the Northern Lights. Here are some of the best places to see the lights.

Fairbanks

Fairbanks is one of the best places to see the Northern Lights in Alaska. The city is located in the interior region of the state, which offers clear skies and minimal light pollution. The city also has several tour operators that offer Northern Lights tours.

Anchorage

Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska and offers a unique opportunity to see the Northern Lights from an urban setting. The city has several parks and open spaces that offer unobstructed views of the lights. However, the city’s light pollution can affect the visibility of the lights.

Denali National Park

Denali National Park is located in the interior region of Alaska and offers a breathtaking view of the Northern Lights. The park is a designated dark sky area, which means that there’s minimal light pollution. The park also has several tour operators that offer Northern Lights tours.

Juneau

Juneau is the capital city of Alaska and offers a unique opportunity to see the Northern Lights from a coastal setting. The city has several parks and open spaces that offer unobstructed views of the lights. However, the city’s coastal location can make the weather unpredictable.

Conclusion

The Northern Lights are a natural wonder that everyone should witness at least once in their lifetime. Alaska offers one of the best opportunities to see this phenomenon, but it’s important to plan your trip carefully. The best time to see the Northern Lights in Alaska is between December and March, but the lights are unpredictable, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll see them. However, with a little bit of luck and planning, you can witness this magical spectacle and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Q: When is the best time to see the Northern Lights in Alaska in 2018?

A: The best time to see the Northern Lights in Alaska is typically in the winter months, from November to April.

Q: Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights in Alaska?

A: The best places to see the Northern Lights in Alaska are generally in the Fairbanks and Anchorage areas.

Q: What time of day is best to see the Northern Lights in Alaska?

A: The Northern Lights are typically visible during the late evening and early morning hours, usually between 10 PM and 2 AM.

Q: What causes the Northern Lights?

A: The Northern Lights are caused by solar particles colliding with the Earth’s magnetic field and creating a stunning display of light.

Q: How long does the Northern Lights season last in Alaska?

A: The Northern Lights season in Alaska typically lasts from November to April.

Q: What should I wear to see the Northern Lights in Alaska?

A: It is important to dress warmly when viewing the Northern Lights in Alaska, with layers and insulated clothing recommended.

Q: Is it possible to see the Northern Lights in Alaska during the summer months?

A: While it is possible to see the Northern Lights in Alaska during the summer, it is much less likely due to the extended daylight hours and increased solar activity during this time.

Q: Can I see the Northern Lights from a cruise ship in Alaska?

A: It is possible to see the Northern Lights from a cruise ship in Alaska, but it is not guaranteed and may depend on the ship’s itinerary and weather conditions.