Best Time To See Northern Lights In Iceland 2018 : The Ultimate Guide to Catching the Northern Lights in Iceland in 2018

How to Catch the Northern Lights in Iceland: A Comprehensive Guide for 2018

Best Time To See Northern Lights In Iceland 2018

Iceland is a beautiful country that offers some of the best views of the Northern Lights. If you are planning to visit Iceland in 2018, you might be wondering what the best time to see the Northern Lights is. In this article, we will discuss the best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland in 2018.

Understanding the Northern Lights

Before we get into the best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, it’s important to understand what they are and how they work. The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, is a natural phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. This collision produces stunning displays of light in the sky, which can be seen from many parts of the world.

Why Iceland is a Great Place to See the Northern Lights

Iceland is one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. This is because it is located close to the Arctic Circle, which means that it is in the perfect position to see the lights. Additionally, Iceland has very little light pollution, which makes it easier to see the Northern Lights.

The Best Time to See the Northern Lights in Iceland

The best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland is from September to April. During this time, the nights are longer, which means that there is more time to see the lights. Additionally, the weather is generally clearer during this time, which makes it easier to see the Northern Lights.

September to October

September and October are good months to see the Northern Lights in Iceland. During this time, the nights are starting to get longer, which means that there is more time to see the lights. Additionally, the weather is still relatively mild during this time, which makes it a good time to visit Iceland.

November to December

November and December are also good months to see the Northern Lights in Iceland. During this time, the nights are longer, which means that there is more time to see the lights. Additionally, the weather is starting to get colder during this time, which means that there is less cloud cover and more clear skies.

January to February

January and February are considered the best months to see the Northern Lights in Iceland. During this time, the nights are the longest, which means that there is plenty of time to see the lights. Additionally, the weather is generally clear during this time, which makes it easier to see the Northern Lights.

March to April

March and April are also good months to see the Northern Lights in Iceland. During this time, the nights are starting to get shorter, which means that there is less time to see the lights. However, the weather is starting to get milder during this time, which makes it a good time to visit Iceland.

Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland

If you want to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, there are a few tips that can help you increase your chances of seeing them:

Choose the right location – It’s important to choose a location that has little to no light pollution. This will make it easier to see the Northern Lights. Check the weather forecast – It’s important to check the weather forecast before you go out to see the Northern Lights. If it’s cloudy, you won’t be able to see the lights. Dress warmly – The weather in Iceland can be very cold, especially at night. It’s important to dress warmly so that you can stay comfortable while you are waiting for the Northern Lights. Use a good camera – If you want to take pictures of the Northern Lights, it’s important to use a good camera. A camera that can handle low light conditions is ideal.

Conclusion

Iceland is a beautiful country that offers some of the best views of the Northern Lights. If you are planning to visit Iceland in 2018, the best time to see the Northern Lights is from September to April. During this time, the nights are longer and the weather is generally clearer, which makes it easier to see the lights. Remember to choose the right location, check the weather forecast, dress warmly, and use a good camera to increase your chances of seeing and capturing the beauty of the Northern Lights in Iceland.

——————–

Q: What are the Northern Lights?

A: The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a natural phenomenon caused by electrically charged particles from the sun colliding with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing a colorful display of light in the sky.

Q: When is the best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland?

A: The best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland is from September to mid-April, when the evenings are dark enough to see the lights and there is a higher chance of clear skies.

Q: How do I know if the Northern Lights will be visible?

A: There are several websites and apps that provide real-time information on the Northern Lights forecast. It is also recommended to check the weather forecast for clear skies and to book a tour with a local guide who can take you to the best viewing spots.

Q: What should I wear to see the Northern Lights in Iceland?

A: Dress warmly in layers, including a hat and gloves, as temperatures can drop below freezing. It is also recommended to wear sturdy and waterproof shoes.

Q: Can I see the Northern Lights from Reykjavik?

A: It is possible to see the Northern Lights from Reykjavik, but it is recommended to travel outside the city to areas with less light pollution for a better viewing experience.

Q: Are there any Northern Lights tours in Iceland?

A: Yes, there are several Northern Lights tours available in Iceland that offer transportation, expert guides, and a higher chance of seeing the lights.

Q: Can I take photos of the Northern Lights?

A: Yes, it is possible to take photos of the Northern Lights, but it is recommended to bring a tripod and a camera with manual settings to capture the best images.

Q: Is it safe to see the Northern Lights in Iceland?

A: Yes, it is safe to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, but it is recommended to follow safety guidelines and to book a tour with a reputable operator. It is also important to dress warmly and to be prepared for changing weather conditions.