Best Time To Visit Iceland For Northern Lights 2018 : The Ultimate Guide to the Best Time to See Northern Lights in Iceland in 2018

Best Time To Visit Iceland For Northern Lights 2018

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, there’s no doubt that seeing the Northern Lights is high on your list of things to do. The aurora borealis is one of nature’s most stunning displays, and Iceland is one of the best places in the world to see it. But when is the best time to visit Iceland for Northern Lights in 2018?

The Northern Lights, also called the aurora borealis, are a natural phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. The result is a spectacular light show that can be seen in the sky, often in shades of green, pink, and purple.

Iceland is one of the most popular destinations for seeing the Northern Lights, thanks to its location in the Arctic Circle and its clear skies. But the best time to see the Northern Lights in Iceland depends on a few different factors.

The best time to visit Iceland for Northern Lights is from September to April. This is when the nights are longest and darkest, providing the best conditions for aurora viewing.

September and October are good months to visit Iceland for Northern Lights because the weather is still relatively mild, and there are fewer tourists. November and December can be colder, but the chances of seeing the Northern Lights are higher. January and February are the coldest months, but they also offer the best chances of seeing the aurora borealis.

March and April are also good months to visit Iceland for Northern Lights, as the weather starts to warm up, and there are still plenty of dark nights. However, the Northern Lights are less frequent in these months, so your chances of seeing them may be lower.

What is the best time of day to see the Northern Lights in Iceland?

The best time of day to see the Northern Lights in Iceland is from late evening to early morning. This is when the sky is darkest, and the Northern Lights are most visible. It’s also important to be in a location with little to no light pollution, such as away from urban areas.

Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights in Iceland?

The best place to see the Northern Lights in Iceland is away from urban areas and light pollution. This means heading out into the countryside or to remote locations. Some of the best spots for aurora viewing in Iceland include:

Thingvellir National Park

Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon

Skaftafell National Park

Vatnajokull National Park

Reykjanes Peninsula

It’s also worth considering taking a Northern Lights tour, as these will take you to the best locations for aurora viewing and provide expert guidance on how to see the Northern Lights.

Tips for seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland for Northern Lights viewing, here are some tips to help you get the best experience:

Check the weather forecast. The Northern Lights are only visible on clear nights, so it’s important to keep an eye on the weather forecast before heading out.

Dress warmly. Iceland can be very cold, especially in the winter months, so make sure you dress in warm layers and bring a hat, gloves, and scarf.

Use a tripod. To capture the Northern Lights on camera, you’ll need a tripod to keep your camera steady.

Be patient. The Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon, and they can be unpredictable. It may take some time and patience to see them, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t see them right away.

Consider a tour. Taking a Northern Lights tour can be a great way to see the Northern Lights, as the guides will take you to the best locations and provide expert advice.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best time to visit Iceland for Northern Lights in 2018 is from September to April, with the highest chances of seeing them in November to February. The best time of day to see the Northern Lights is from late evening to early morning, and the best places to see them are away from light pollution. With these tips, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland.

Q: What is the best time to visit Iceland for northern lights in 2018?

A: The best time to visit Iceland for northern lights in 2018 is from September to mid-April.

Q: How are the northern lights in Iceland in 2018?

A: The northern lights in Iceland in 2018 are expected to be quite active and visible due to the high solar activity.

Q: What is the weather like in Iceland during the northern lights season?

A: The weather in Iceland during the northern lights season can be quite cold and unpredictable with temperatures ranging from -10°C to 5°C.

Q: What are the best places to see the northern lights in Iceland?

A: The best places to see the northern lights in Iceland are away from the city lights, in rural areas or on the coast. Some popular places include Reykjavik, Akureyri, and the Snæfellsnes Peninsula.

Q: Do I need a guide to see the northern lights in Iceland?

A: It is recommended to have a guide when trying to see the northern lights in Iceland, as they can provide valuable information on the best viewing locations and conditions.

Q: What should I wear when trying to see the northern lights in Iceland?

A: It is important to dress in warm layers when trying to see the northern lights in Iceland, including a warm coat, hat, gloves, and sturdy footwear.

Q: How long does it take to see the northern lights in Iceland?

A: The northern lights can be visible for a few minutes to several hours, depending on the weather conditions and activity level.

Q: Can I see the northern lights in Iceland during the day?

A: No, the northern lights are only visible during the dark hours of the day, typically from around 10 pm to 2 am.

Q: Are there any tours available for seeing the northern lights in Iceland?

A: Yes, there are many tours available for seeing the northern lights in Iceland, including jeep and bus tours, boat tours, and hiking tours.