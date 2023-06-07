Best Way To Do Laundry Tips Reddit : 10 Laundry Tips From Reddit Users That Will Revolutionize Your Routine

Revolutionize Your Laundry Routine with 10 Tips from Reddit Users

Laundry day can be a daunting task, especially if you’re new to it. Sorting clothes, choosing the right detergent, and figuring out the best way to wash them can be overwhelming. Fortunately, the Reddit community has a wealth of information on the best way to do laundry. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most useful tips and tricks that have been shared on the platform.

Sorting Clothes: Colors, Fabrics, and Stains

The first step to doing laundry is sorting your clothes. This can help prevent colors from bleeding onto each other, protect delicate fabrics, and make stain removal easier. Here are some tips on how to sort your clothes:

Separate by color: This is a basic rule of thumb that can save you from ruining your favorite white shirt with a red sock. Sort clothes into light, dark, and bright colors. Sort by fabric type: Clothes made from delicate fabrics such as silk or lace should be washed separately from heavier fabrics like denim. Separate stained clothes: Pre-treat stains before washing and separate them from other clothes to avoid spreading the stain. Consider washing items inside out: This can help prevent fading and pilling, especially for dark-colored clothes.

Choosing the Right Detergent: Powder vs. Liquid

The type of detergent you use can affect the cleanliness and longevity of your clothes. Here are some pros and cons of using powder or liquid detergent:

Powder detergent: It is generally more effective at removing stains and odors, but can be more difficult to dissolve completely in cold water. Liquid detergent: It dissolves easily in water and is more convenient to use, but can be less effective at removing tough stains. Pods or capsules: These are convenient and pre-measured, but can be more expensive than traditional detergents and may not be as effective at tackling stains.

Washing Machine Settings: Temperature, Cycle, and Load Size

The settings you choose on your washing machine can also affect the cleanliness and longevity of your clothes. Here are some tips on how to choose the right settings:

Temperature: Hot water is generally more effective at removing stains and killing bacteria, but can cause some fabrics to shrink or fade. Cold water is gentler on clothes and can save energy, but may not be as effective at removing stains. Cycle: Different cycles are designed for different types of clothes. For example, the delicate cycle is best for fragile fabrics, while the heavy-duty cycle is best for heavily soiled items. Load size: Overloading your washing machine can result in less effective cleaning. On the other hand, washing a small load in a large machine can waste water and energy. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for load size.

Drying Clothes: Air Dry or Tumble Dry?

After washing your clothes, you need to dry them. Here are some tips on how to choose the right drying method:

Air dry: This is the most gentle and energy-efficient way to dry clothes. Hang clothes on a clothesline or drying rack, preferably outside, to dry naturally. Tumble dry: This method is more convenient, but can be harsh on clothes. Use a low heat setting to avoid shrinking or damaging fabrics. Dryer balls: These can help speed up drying time and reduce static cling, but may not be suitable for delicate fabrics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I mix colors when washing clothes?

It’s generally best to separate clothes by color to avoid color bleeding. However, if you’re washing clothes that have been washed multiple times before, you can mix light and dark colors.

Should I use fabric softener?

Fabric softener can make clothes feel softer and smell better, but it can also leave a residue on fabrics that can attract dirt and bacteria. If you have sensitive skin or allergies, it’s best to avoid using fabric softener.

How often should I wash my clothes?

The frequency of washing clothes depends on factors such as how often they are worn, how dirty they are, and the type of fabric. As a general rule, underwear and socks should be washed after each use, while jeans and sweaters can be worn multiple times before needing to be washed.

In conclusion, doing laundry doesn’t have to be a chore. By following these tips and tricks shared by the Reddit community, you can achieve cleaner clothes that last longer. Remember to sort clothes by color and fabric type, choose the right detergent and washing machine settings, and opt for air drying whenever possible. Happy laundering!

