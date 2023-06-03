“Best Wellness Retreat”: Limon and The Water Cure Nominated for Muddy Stiletto Awards in the TitleBar Category

The Muddy Stilettos Awards Finalists for Gloucestershire and Worcestershire

The finalists for the Muddy Stilettos Awards for Gloucestershire and Worcestershire have been announced, with a range of prizes up for grabs, including the title of the best bar in the region.

Malvern Bars in the Running for Best Bar Award

Bar Limon and The Water Cure, both located on Church Street, are representing Malvern in the best bar category. Lucy Dunlop, owner of Bar Limon, expressed her excitement at making it to the final of the Muddy Awards and was happy to see her friends at The Water Cure in the running as well. Dunlop also highlighted the importance of being part of the thriving independent scene in Malvern.

Cheltenham Bars Also Competing for Best Bar Award

Joining Bar Limon and The Water Cure in the best bar category are three bars from Cheltenham – Gin & Juice, The Urban Fox, and Imperial Haus. As of now, Bar Limon and The Water Cure are leading the race with 23.37% and 29.5% of the vote, respectively.

Other Malvern Businesses Among Finalists

Several other Malvern businesses are also finalists in the Muddy Stilettos Awards. Abbey Road Coffee and Faun are in the running for the best café award, while Malvern Spa is up for the Day Spa award. The Cottage in the Wood is a contender for the hotel prize, and Dearest Love is hoping to win the best Wedding Photographer award in the region.

27 Categories in Total

The Muddy Stilettos Awards has a total of 27 categories covering the best hotels, restaurants, and cafes in the region. Of the 135 finalists, 25 are from Worcestershire. Voting for your favorite Malvern businesses can be done on the Muddy Stilettos website until midnight on Sunday, June 4.

