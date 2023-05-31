“Betaja e re me Ramën”: Berisha presents his final order: Three steps to enter the new battle with Rama

Sali Berisha Calls for Evidence of Election Manipulation to be Collected and Reported

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has called on branch leaders, candidates, and municipal leaders who won in the May 14 election to gather evidence of manipulation by the government, to be reported to the Albanian people, the justice system, and the international community.

Three Steps to Move Forward

Berisha laid out three steps to move forward and prepare for the next battle in 2025:

Collect all facts, documents, and reports to create a complete report of the manipulations. Present the report to the Albanian people and the international community. Analyze the election process from the head to the simplest member of the team.

Berisha believes that this is the best way to move forward and prepare for the next election battle.

Analysis of the Election Process

The analysis of the election process will be a serious undertaking. The former prime minister made it clear that there is no room for doubt when it comes to the integrity of the election process.

Missionaries of a New Model

Finally, Berisha addressed the candidates and municipal leaders who won in the election, stating that they were true missionaries of a new model that had not been seen before in Albanian politics. He expressed his gratitude for their hard work and dedication to the cause.

The call for evidence of election manipulation is a serious matter. The Albanian people deserve a fair and transparent election process, free from government manipulation. Berisha’s call for evidence is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal.

Source Link :Berisha jep porosinë e fundit: Tre hapat për të shkuar te beteja e re me Ramën/

Edi Rama Albanian politics Opposition party Political campaign Albanian elections