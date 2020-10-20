Beth Armstrong Death – Dead :  Beth Armstrong Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Hoosiers Help is mourning the loss of our sister in Christ, Beth Wilson Armstrong who passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beth loved her Lord, her family, and others fiercely. She had a heart of gold and walked in Jesus shadow as she tended to the needs of those who were less fortunate or those who needed love the most. We, at Hoosiers Help, we’re blessed beyond measure as we served alongside Beth on different occasions.

She was a true servant of God with a giving heart like no other. There were times that she served publicly but there were also many times that Beth served privately and humbly. She never expected anything in return and served with a cheerful heart.

Trips to faraway places were fun with Beth along and she had the ability to fund raise, organize, and pack a truck to the brim. If work needed to be done Beth was one of the first to show up. Please say a prayer for her husband Todd and their children.

Our Hoosiers Help community is encouraged by Beth’s faithfulness and dedication to helping others and we

will strive to follow her example. Our comfort comes in knowing that Beth had followed Christ into baptism and served him daily. John 3:16 tells us that “ God so loved the world that He gave his only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. “.

RIP Beth, though Jesus paid the price for your sin, you sure paid it forward in loving others. We love you