Beth Dowd Death -Dead – Obituary : Beth Dowd has Died .

We are deeply saddened to tell you that our beloved Sr. Beth Dowd died peacefully on December 11, 2020.

Thank you, Sr. Beth, for believing in and seeing the good in each one of us, and for helping us to see and express the music within ourselves.

Sr. Beth Dowd (1934-2020) pic.twitter.com/CbbIZ5x799

— Songcatchers, Inc. (@SongcatchersInc) December 11, 2020