Bethany Nesbitt Death -Dead : Bethany Nesbitt, Stephen Nesbitt’s sister has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Bethany Nesbitt Death -Dead : Bethany Nesbitt, Stephen Nesbitt’s sister has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bethany Nesbitt, Stephen Nesbitt’s sister has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

” Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter: “Our hearts are shattered. My sweet sister, Bethany, died as she slept in her dorm room Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism—the result of a blood clot—widely recognized as a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.