Bethany Nesbitt Death -Dead : Bethany Nesbitt, Stephen Nesbitt’s sister has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bethany Nesbitt, Stephen Nesbitt’s sister has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

” Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter: “Our hearts are shattered. My sweet sister, Bethany, died as she slept in her dorm room Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism—the result of a blood clot—widely recognized as a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients. ”

Our hearts are shattered. My sweet sister, Bethany, died as she slept in her dorm room Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism—the result of a blood clot—widely recognized as a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/w6ky17Ra8v — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

Bethany was the baby of our family, the youngest of nine. She loved Jesus. She loved memes. And she loved her family and friends until the very end. The following is a statement from our family. We are declining all interviews at this time. pic.twitter.com/XDsLXYZPlW — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

Bethany was due to graduate from Grace College next spring. She was pursuing a career as a Child Life Specialist. This memorial scholarship will help students with similar dreams and financial needs. Our family is so thankful for any contributions.https://t.co/tE3L93jEHu — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

