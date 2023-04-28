Betsy Drake Cause Of Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Betsy Drake, Accomplished Actress, Dies at 92 Years Old

Betsy Drake, Famous Actress, Dies at 92 Years Old

Betsy Drake: Remembering a Classic Hollywood Actress

On October 27, 2015, actress Betsy Drake passed away at the age of 92. Known for her memorable roles in classic Hollywood films, Drake left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career

Betsy Drake was born on September 11, 1923, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, but grew up in New York City. She attended the prestigious Brearley School before studying fashion design at the Parsons School of Design. In 1947, Drake made her stage debut in the Broadway production of “Deep Are the Roots.” She went on to appear in several films, including “Every Girl Should Be Married” and “Pretty Baby,” but it was her role in the 1950 film “Peggy” that garnered critical acclaim.

Marriage to Cary Grant

In 1951, Drake married film legend Cary Grant. The couple appeared together in several films, including “Room for One More” and “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House.” They remained married until 1962.

Later Career

After her divorce from Cary Grant, Drake continued to work in film and television. She appeared in popular television shows such as “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Drake also found success as a playwright, with plays such as “The Tender Trap” and “The Dragon and the Pearl.”

Legacy

Betsy Drake will always be remembered as a talented and influential actress who made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Her death was a significant loss, but her legacy will continue to be celebrated for years to come.