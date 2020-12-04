Betsy Wade Death -Dead – Obituaries: Betsy Wade has Died –

December 4, 2020
Betsy Wade Death -Dead – Obituaries: Betsy Wade has Died –

Betsy Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Nicholas Kristof on Twitter: “Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at the @nytimes, and a leader of a sex discrimination lawsuit that made the Times a better newspaper in every way, has died at 91. RIP, Betsy, and thank you for fighting the good fight! ”

