Betsy Wade Death -Dead – Obituaries: Betsy Wade has Died –

Betsy Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Nicholas Kristof on Twitter: “Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at the @nytimes, and a leader of a sex discrimination lawsuit that made the Times a better newspaper in every way, has died at 91. RIP, Betsy, and thank you for fighting the good fight! ”

Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at the @nytimes, and a leader of a sex discrimination lawsuit that made the Times a better newspaper in every way, has died at 91. RIP, Betsy, and thank you for fighting the good fight! https://t.co/do3kEBurDn — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 4, 2020

Tributes

I have sooo much love, respect and appreciation for her royal highness Betsy Wade! You did so much to pave the path for us women in journalism, and journalism in general. Thank you. You’ve earned your rest. #RIP and rise in glory. 🌹🙏🏾 https://t.co/xyzbHum1xc — Maquita P (@CaribScribe) December 4, 2020

Breaking News: Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news at The Times and the lead plaintiff in a landmark sex discrimination suit against the paper, died at 91. — AAA_Technologies (@AaaTechnologies) December 4, 2020

Real life is so much more interesting than fiction. Know her story: #betsywade and read #TheGirlsIntheBalcony. Kept mine! These trailblazers were brave and worthy of our appreciation. Can you imagine what it was like to sue The NY Times? #Badass https://t.co/29eOqxAMAI — Christina Johnson (@cjohnson_news) December 4, 2020