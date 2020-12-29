Bette Joan Rac Death -Obituary – Dead : Madam Bette Joan Rac has Died .
Madam Bette Joan Rac has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.
Curiosity Inc. 5 hrs · Madam Bette Joan Rac 1944-2020
Source: (20+) Curiosity Inc. – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.