Better Homes And Garden Issue Laundry Tips : 10 Laundry Tips from Better Homes and Gardens to Make Your Life Easier

Better Homes and Gardens Issue Laundry Tips

Laundry is an essential household chore that cannot be ignored. Keeping clothes clean and fresh is not only important for personal hygiene but also for professional and social purposes. However, doing laundry can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t know how to do it right. Luckily, Better Homes and Gardens has got you covered with their issue laundry tips. In this article, we will go over some of the best laundry tips from the magazine to make your laundry experience easier and more efficient.

Sorting Clothes for Laundry

Sorting clothes for laundry is the first step to ensuring that your clothes come out clean and fresh. Sorting clothes involves separating them based on color and fabric type. Better Homes and Gardens recommends sorting clothes into the following categories:

Whites: This includes all white clothes, towels, and sheets.

Darks: This includes all dark-colored clothes, such as black, navy, and dark brown.

Lights: This includes all light-colored clothes, such as pastels and light-colored prints.

Delicates: This includes all delicate fabrics, such as silk, lace, and lingerie.

Sorting clothes will prevent color bleeding and fabric damage, ensuring that your clothes last longer.

Choosing the Right Detergent

Choosing the right detergent is essential for effective cleaning. Better Homes and Gardens recommends choosing a detergent based on your laundry needs. For example, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to choose a hypoallergenic detergent. If you have tough stains, you may want to choose a detergent with enzymes that break down stains.

Washing Clothes

Washing clothes involves using the right water temperature, cycle, and detergent. Better Homes and Gardens recommends the following:

Water temperature: Use hot water for whites, warm water for colors, and cold water for delicates.

Cycle: Use the appropriate cycle for the fabric type and level of soil. For example, use a gentle cycle for delicates and a heavy-duty cycle for heavily soiled clothes.

Detergent: Use the recommended amount of detergent for the load size and soil level. Overloading the machine or using too much detergent can prevent clothes from getting clean.

Drying Clothes

Drying clothes involves using the right temperature and cycle. Better Homes and Gardens recommends the following:

Temperature: Use the appropriate temperature for the fabric type. For example, use low heat for delicate fabrics and high heat for towels and jeans.

Cycle: Use the appropriate cycle for the fabric type. For example, use a delicate cycle for delicates and a normal cycle for everyday clothes.

Dryer sheets: Use a dryer sheet to reduce static and add a fresh scent to clothes.

Stain Removal Tips

Stains can be a nightmare to remove, but with the right tips and tricks, you can easily eliminate them. Better Homes and Gardens recommends the following stain removal tips:

Act fast: The longer a stain sits, the harder it is to remove.

Know the stain: Different stains require different treatments. For example, blood stains should be treated with cold water, while oil-based stains should be treated with a pre-treatment solution.

Use the right product: Use a stain remover designed for the type of stain you are trying to remove.

Test first: Test the stain remover on a small, inconspicuous area of the fabric before treating the entire stain.

Ironing Clothes

Ironing clothes can be tedious, but it’s necessary to keep clothes looking neat and professional. Better Homes and Gardens recommends the following ironing tips:

Use the right temperature: Use the appropriate temperature for the fabric type. For example, use a low temperature for delicate fabrics and a high temperature for cotton and linen.

Use steam: Use a steam iron to remove wrinkles and creases.

Iron in sections: Iron one section of the garment at a time, starting with the collar and working your way down.

Laundry FAQs

Q: How often should I wash my clothes?

A: It depends on how often you wear them and how dirty they get. Generally, clothes should be washed after each wear.

Q: Can I wash all my clothes together?

A: No, clothes should be sorted based on color and fabric type to prevent color bleeding and fabric damage.

Q: How much detergent should I use?

A: Use the recommended amount of detergent for the load size and soil level. Overloading the machine or using too much detergent can prevent clothes from getting clean.

Q: How do I remove stubborn stains?

A: Different stains require different treatments. Use a stain remover designed for the type of stain you are trying to remove and test it on a small, inconspicuous area of the fabric before treating the entire stain.

Conclusion

Laundry may not be the most exciting chore, but it’s necessary to keep clothes clean and fresh. By following the laundry tips from Better Homes and Gardens, you can make your laundry experience easier and more efficient. Remember to sort clothes, choose the right detergent, wash and dry clothes properly, remove stains, and iron clothes to keep them looking their best.

