Better Homes And Gardens Laundry Tips Act Fast Free Printables : 10 Better Homes and Gardens Laundry Tips That Will Change Your Life

10 Laundry Tips from Better Homes and Gardens That Will Transform Your Routine

Better Homes and Gardens Laundry Tips: Act Fast with Free Printables

Laundry is a never-ending chore that we all have to do, but it doesn’t have to be a hassle. Better Homes and Gardens has put together some fantastic laundry tips that will help you tackle the task with ease and efficiency. And the best part? They’ve also included free printables that you can use to stay organized and on top of your laundry game.

Let’s dive into some of the top laundry tips from Better Homes and Gardens, and how you can use their free printables to make the task even easier.

1. Sorting Your Laundry

2. Pre-Treating Stains

3. Choosing the Right Detergent

4. Wash Cycles and Temperatures

5. Drying and Folding

6. Free Printables for Laundry Organization

FAQs

1. How often should I wash my clothes?

2. What should I do if I accidentally shrink my clothes in the dryer?

3. How can I whiten my whites without bleach?

4. Is fabric softener necessary for every load of laundry?

Sorting Your Laundry

One of the most important laundry tips is to sort your laundry before you start washing. Separating your clothes by color and fabric type will help you avoid any color bleeding or fabric damage. Better Homes and Gardens suggests sorting your laundry into three piles: whites, light colors, and dark colors.

Their free laundry sorting printable is a great tool to help you stay organized. Simply print out the sheet and use it to keep track of what needs to be washed together. This will save you time and energy, as you won’t have to worry about sorting your laundry each time you do a load.

Pre-Treating Stains

Stains are a common laundry woe, but they don’t have to be a permanent problem. Better Homes and Gardens recommends pre-treating stains as soon as possible to increase the chances of removing the stain completely.

Their free stain removal guide is an excellent resource for tackling tough stains. The guide lists common stains and specific instructions on how to remove them. Simply print out the guide and keep it handy in your laundry room for easy reference.

Choosing the Right Detergent

Using the right detergent can make a big difference in the outcome of your laundry. Better Homes and Gardens suggests choosing a detergent based on your washing machine and the type of clothes you’re washing. For example, high-efficiency washing machines require a low-sudsing detergent to prevent damage to the machine.

Their free detergent guide can help you choose the right detergent for your specific needs. The guide lists various types of detergents along with their benefits and recommended uses. Use this guide to choose the perfect detergent for your laundry needs.

Wash Cycles and Temperatures

Different fabrics require different wash cycles and temperatures to ensure they’re cleaned properly and don’t get damaged. Better Homes and Gardens suggests reading the care label on your clothes to determine the appropriate wash cycle and temperature.

Their free wash cycle guide can help you decipher the care labels on your clothes. The guide lists common wash cycles and their recommended uses, as well as the appropriate water temperature for each cycle. Print out the guide and keep it handy in your laundry room for easy reference.

Drying and Folding

Drying and folding your clothes may seem like a simple task, but there are some tips and tricks that can make it even easier. Better Homes and Gardens recommends using a lower heat setting on your dryer to prevent shrinking and damage to your clothes. They also suggest folding your clothes as soon as they come out of the dryer to prevent wrinkles.

Their free folding guide can help you fold your clothes quickly and efficiently. The guide includes step-by-step instructions for folding various types of clothes, including shirts, pants, and towels. Print out the guide and use it to make folding your laundry a breeze.

Free Printables for Laundry Organization

In addition to their laundry tips, Better Homes and Gardens has also created free printables to help you stay organized in your laundry room. These printables include a laundry schedule, a stain removal guide, a detergent guide, and a laundry sorting guide.

Simply print out the sheets and use them to stay on top of your laundry game. You can hang the laundry schedule on the wall to keep track of when you need to do laundry, and use the stain removal guide and detergent guide to choose the right products for your laundry needs. The laundry sorting guide will help you keep your laundry organized and save time on sorting your clothes each time you do a load.

FAQs

How often should I wash my clothes?

The frequency with which you should wash your clothes depends on a few factors, including how often you wear them and what you’re doing while wearing them. Generally, it’s a good idea to wash your clothes after each wear to prevent the buildup of sweat and bacteria.

What should I do if I accidentally shrink my clothes in the dryer?

If you accidentally shrink your clothes in the dryer, don’t panic. You can try stretching the fabric back out by wetting it and pulling it gently. You can also try soaking the clothes in warm water and hair conditioner to help relax the fibers.

How can I whiten my whites without bleach?

If you want to whiten your whites without using bleach, you can try adding a cup of distilled white vinegar to your wash cycle. You can also try adding a half cup of baking soda to the wash cycle to help brighten your whites.

Is fabric softener necessary for every load of laundry?

Fabric softener is not necessary for every load of laundry. It can help make your clothes feel softer and smell better, but it can also leave a residue on your clothes and make them less absorbent. If you do use fabric softener, use it sparingly and only when necessary.

