Betty Dodson Death -Dead : Sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Betty Dodson Death -Dead : Sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“Cooper S. Beckett on Twitter: “So very sad to hear of the passing of sexuality and sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson, who is probably responsible for more female orgasms than anyone else on this planet. The world is a far less sexy place without her. ”

 

Tributes 

Father of Yousef wrote
The Lord took Robert Fisk which provides us some glee, but also Betty Dodson who to my mind has done nothing that really deserves scorn. RIP.

Novembitch wrote
RIP Betty Dodson, who made more women come than the entire NFL. A vagenius

Kevin Allison wrote

Betty Dodson, sex educator, author of Sex For One, and glorious iconoclast has passed away. When I met her, she looked skeptical. “So you think you’re kinky huh? What’s the kinkiest thing you’ve done?” I told her and she beamed and said, “Oh, I LIKE you!”

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Betty Dodson Death -Dead : Sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.