Betty Dodson Death -Dead : Sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“Cooper S. Beckett on Twitter: “So very sad to hear of the passing of sexuality and sex ed trailblazer Betty Dodson, who is probably responsible for more female orgasms than anyone else on this planet. The world is a far less sexy place without her. ”

Tributes

The Big Death has claimed the wonderfully fierce #bettydodson Thank you for helping millions of women not only achieve their ‘small deaths’ but to help them care enough about their own pleasure, to SHARE this knowledge with lovers. The latter being just as important as the former — The Eloquent in the Room (@the_rose_cooper) November 1, 2020

A giant in the sex ed and women’s self-pleasure field, Betty Dodson passed away yesterday. I am so blessed to have been able to meet her at CCon East back in March 2014. Rest in power.

Rub (or vibe) one out for Betty. 🖤💦 pic.twitter.com/4Ua2LX0vJZ — Dr. Victoria Reuveni (@DrVixenne) November 1, 2020

Nothing to do with gun stuff, but Hole Wax salutes Betty Dodson for leaving the building, sliding sideways on one foot, on the highest of holy days, like the icon she was. — Hole Wax (@HoleWax) November 1, 2020

Betty Dodson, sex educator, author of Sex For One, and glorious iconoclast has passed away. When I met her, she looked skeptical. “So you think you’re kinky huh? What’s the kinkiest thing you’ve done?” I told her and she beamed and said, “Oh, I LIKE you!” https://t.co/9Rb5L1TyBX pic.twitter.com/VASZt6JWDe — Kevin Allison (@TheKevinAllison) November 1, 2020

Betty Dodson, the fierce advocate for healthy sexuality and kink, has passed away last night. Rest in Peace. 😞 https://t.co/VkzSnkPuC6 — San Francisco 18+. For Sex, Science & Sanity. BLM (@lovings) November 1, 2020

Father of Yousef wrote

The Lord took Robert Fisk which provides us some glee, but also Betty Dodson who to my mind has done nothing that really deserves scorn. RIP. Novembitch wrote

RIP Betty Dodson, who made more women come than the entire NFL. A vagenius Kevin Allison wrote Betty Dodson, sex educator, author of Sex For One, and glorious iconoclast has passed away. When I met her, she looked skeptical. “So you think you’re kinky huh? What’s the kinkiest thing you’ve done?” I told her and she beamed and said, “Oh, I LIKE you!”