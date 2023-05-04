Betty Gore’s Death Today : Betty Gore’s Tragic Demise: A Chilling Account of Love and Death

WARNING! This article contains SPOILERS for Love & Death! This article contains mention of murder.

Love & Death, the HBO Max series, portrays the true story of the murder of Betty Gore by Candy Montgomery. The show stands out due to its ensemble cast and its attempt to delve deeper into the emotional bearings and motives of the people involved. It presents the true-crime storyline in chronological order, highlighting the “why” instead of sensationalizing or justifying the crime.

Candy Montgomery killed Betty Gore on June 13, 1980, which coincidentally happened to be a Friday the 13th. Reports suggest that Candy struck Betty 41 times with an axe, out of which 28 were on her head. Betty’s infant daughter, Bethany, was at home sleeping in her crib during the murder and was found unharmed by the neighbors. Candy sustained injuries to her head and toe during the confrontation.

Love & Death presents glimpses of the crime scene and Betty’s injuries to give viewers an idea of the heinous nature of the crime. It also hints that Candy attempted to clean the crime scene and washed blood off herself in Betty’s bathroom after committing the murder.

Unlike Hulu’s Candy, which emphasizes the fact that the murder happened on Friday the 13th and features shots focusing on the newspaper ad for The Shining at Betty’s home, Love & Death intentionally flosses over these details. Instead, it focuses on the emotional and psychological impact of the crime on the people involved.

In conclusion, Love & Death presents a realistic portrayal of the true crime, highlighting the emotional and psychological impact of the crime on the people involved. It avoids sensationalizing or justifying the crime and instead focuses on the “why” behind the crime. Fans of true crime dramas will find Love & Death a compelling watch.

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :6 Horrific Details About Betty Gore’s Death (& How Close Love & Death Gets To It)/