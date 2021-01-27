Betty J. Fordice Rice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We deeply regret to announce that Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26 at her residence in York, Pennsylvania at the age of 90. https://t.co/CNxVHJynfa pic.twitter.com/yAXo8I4hF5 — University of Southern Indiana (@USIedu) January 27, 2021

