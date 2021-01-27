Betty J. Fordice Rice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University has Died .

Betty J. Fordice Rice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University has Died .

Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

University of Southern Indiana @USIedu We deeply regret to announce that Betty J. Fordice Rice, founding First Lady of the University, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26 at her residence in York, Pennsylvania at the age of 90.

