Betty Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: Dancer and teacher Betty Jones has Died –
Dancer and teacher Betty Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
” The Dance Edit on Twitter: “Dancer and teacher Betty Jones, an anchor of the Humphrey-Limón legacy for more than 70 years, has died at age 94. ”
Tributes
———————— –
Dancer and teacher Betty Jones, an anchor of the Humphrey-Limón legacy for more than 70 years, has died at age 94. @Dance_Magazine https://t.co/fogRbWJ2ON
— The Dance Edit (@dance_edit) November 26, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.