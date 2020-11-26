Betty Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: Dancer and teacher Betty Jones has Died –

By | November 26, 2020
0 Comment

Dancer and teacher Betty Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” The Dance Edit on Twitter: “Dancer and teacher Betty Jones, an anchor of the Humphrey-Limón legacy for more than 70 years, has died at age 94. ”

