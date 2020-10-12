Betty Robinson Death – Dead : Betty Robinson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Betty Robinson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Baltimore Greens 🌻 on Twitter: “BGP mourns the loss of Betty Garman Robinson. Our support & solidarity goes out to her family and friends. She was a friend, co-conspirator and mentor to many of our members & a stalwart of the Baltimore social justice community. ¡Betty Robinson presente! Rest In Peace & Power. ”

BGP mourns the loss of Betty Garman Robinson. Our support & solidarity goes out to her family and friends. She was a friend, co-conspirator and mentor to many of our members & a stalwart of the Baltimore social justice community. ¡Betty Robinson presente! Rest In Peace & Power. pic.twitter.com/96fcrH6YgX — Baltimore Greens 🌻 (@baltimoregreens) October 12, 2020

Tributes

OSI-Baltimore is devastated by the loss of Civil Rights hero, SNCC organizer, mentor, and 2003 OSI Community Fellow Betty Robinson, who passed away this weekend. Her work continues with the many she inspired. Learn more about Betty in this interview: https://t.co/Z1i5sOQtEM #RIP pic.twitter.com/gzXbfwV4KF — OSI-Baltimore (@OSIBaltimore) October 12, 2020

Last time I spoke to Betty Robinson was at a memorial for a young man we lost to violence. She always showed up with warmth, and bracing honesty. I spoke about the law we’d passed to heal from trauma. She patted me on the shoulder. “Good job. Now fix the Civilian Review Board.” pic.twitter.com/LjAiDYQCud — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) October 12, 2020

Here’s an episode of the @marcsteiner show that @BmoreDoc guest hosted 5 years back featuring Betty Robinson and Judy Richardson talking about the organizing model of SNCC and the lessons people could learn from them now. Check it out: https://t.co/jc60wXvufB — Mark Gunnery (@MarkGunnery) October 12, 2020

Zeke Cohen wrote

She was a true warrior for justice. Rest in Power to one of Baltimore’s greatest.

State Senator Jill P. Carter wrote I was just watching my last CRB mtg with Betty (whom I recommended as a member at the suggestion of @ElectRyanDorsey). I’m sad she won’t be on the ground helping us fix it. But, I know she’ll send help from heaven. Lester Spence wrote

Everyone in Baltimore owes a debt to Betty Robinson. I heard she passed away just a bit before my urban politics class. We were (are–class starts again in two minutes) talking about participation, so I was able to talk about her. But this hurts. Red Emma’s wrote

Here’s a really good recording of Betty Robinson telling the story of SNCC in a bookfair talk for “Hands on the Freedom Plow.” Rest in power, Betty.

Red Emma’s wrote

Betty Robinson. Cannot believe she is gone. No one pushed us harder or supported us more fiercely. Rest in power, dear friend. @jennylynegan wrote

One of the best Baltimoreans just passed. Please take a minute to learn about the incredible force that was Betty Robinson – who never stopped organizing, never stopped being an activist. She will be deeply mourned, she will be deeply deeply missed. Andy Ellis wrote

Shocked to learn of the passing of Betty Robinson. Like so many other people in Baltimore her activism and leadership helped me to understand how to work and fight for Justice in this city. Odette Ramos wrote

Thread 1/3: I’m devastated by this morning’s news that Betty Robinson has passed away. Betty was essential during the Neighborhood Congress over 20 years ago, a movement to create a neighborhoods agenda for the 1998 Mayor’s race. Organizers across the city came together for that effort, and her mentorship of all of us young energetic souls was invaluable. She had a hand in several of our organizations over the years and her continued work in our communities was like none other. Most recently, she has been working on issues specific to the D14 side of the Mayfield Community where she lived. I will miss her tremendously. Baltimore is forever impacted by Betty. May her legacy continue to be a light by which we are guided.