Bevan Rickerby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bevan Rickerby has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Bevan Rickerby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Bevan Rickerby. Bevan was a passionate Otago sports fan and a significant contributor to Otago Cricket, including being Board Director.
On behalf of all at Otago Cricket, our heartfelt condolences go out to Bevan’s family. pic.twitter.com/MRNrqLLGqP
— Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) February 2, 2021
