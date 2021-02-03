Bevan Rickerby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bevan Rickerby has Died .

By | February 3, 2021
0 Comment

Bevan Rickerby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bevan Rickerby has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Bevan Rickerby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Otago Cricket @OtagoVolts It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Bevan Rickerby. Bevan was a passionate Otago sports fan and a significant contributor to Otago Cricket, including being Board Director. On behalf of all at Otago Cricket, our heartfelt condolences go out to Bevan’s family.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Tributes 

———————— –

Image result for rip

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.