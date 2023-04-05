Beverley Beech: In Memoriam of Women’s Health Advocate

Obituary of Beverley Lawrence Beech – Advocate for Women’s Health

Beverley Lawrence Beech, an influential advocate for women’s health, passed away on June 18th at the age of 73. Known for her commitment to improving maternity services, Beech championed the rights of women in childbirth for over four decades.

Born in 1947, Beech’s interest in women’s health was sparked in her early twenties when she became a mother for the first time. She went on to join the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services (AIMS) in 1977 and became its chair in 1997, a position she held until 2016. During her tenure, Beech tirelessly campaigned for improved standards in maternity services and for women to have more control over their childbirth experience.

Beech was a firm believer in the importance of informed choice and consent for women in childbirth. She developed AIMS’ information service, which provided women with evidence-based information to help them make informed decisions about their care. She also advocated for midwifery-led care, which she saw as vital in maintaining the autonomy and dignity of women during childbirth.

Beech’s commitment to improving maternity services did not go unnoticed. She received numerous accolades for her work, including an MBE in 2013 for services to midwifery and maternity care. In addition, she co-authored several books on pregnancy and childbirth, including “Birthing Autonomy” and “The AIMS Guide to Midwifery-led Care.”

Beech’s legacy as a passionate advocate for women’s health continues to inspire people around the world. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to improving maternity services and ensuring women have a say in their own childbirth experiences.

Beverley Lawrence Beech: a leading campaigner for ethical maternity care

In the 1970s, the majority of births took place in hospitals, with many women subjected to procedures such as artificial induction of labour. Beverley Lawrence Beech, who passed away recently, was vehemently opposed to these practices and was a leading campaigner for ethical maternity care. As chair of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services (AIMS) for four decades, she exposed damaging practices and unethical behaviour, helping bring about a paradigm shift in maternity care.

The early years

Beech gave birth to her first son in 1972 and her labour experience, which involved artificial induction and a lack of medical reason for it, prompted her to take action. She joined Aims and quickly became its chair, using her passion for communicating critical information about maternal care to women.

The campaigns

One of her major campaigns was to end the overuse of interventions such as routine episiotomies and pethidine during labour, leading to Aims and other birth organisations creating a maternity defence fund to sue the medical and midwifery profession for assault. The subsequent threat of legal action reduced such procedures imposed on women, and Beech was instrumental in raising ethical standards in maternity care.

She was particularly passionate and vocal in her campaign to end the overuse of caesareans, attending a conference in Brazil in 1985 in which she defended the World Health Organization’s recommendation that any hospital should not have a caesarean rate of more than 10% (the current UK rate is around 25% of all births).

Change in attitude and the highest level

Beech was also influential in getting fathers admitted to labour wards and organising the first international waterbirth conference, Water Birth Unplugged, in 1996. With her encyclopedic knowledge of maternity issues, she was never afraid to challenge the narrative, leading to fewer misogynistic comments in women’s notes.

She held several prestigious positions, including membership in the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists’ maternity forum and the Nursing and Midwifery Council. Beech believed in the importance of sharing her views, supporting other campaigners and marching in 1985 in support of a suspended gynaecologist, Wendy Savage.

Legacy and personal life

Beverley Lawrence Beech was born in Tenby, Wales, and started a voluntary career after leaving paid work in 1972 to start a family. In 2017, after decades of service as chair of Aims, she set up the Birth Practice and Politics Forum with like-minded activists, continuing to campaign for better maternal care.

She was survived by her sons, three grandchildren, and her siblings.

Beverley Ann Lawrence Beech, campaigner and writer, born 12 November 1944; died 25 February 2023