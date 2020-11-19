Beverly Bonner Death -Dead : Beverly Bonner has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Beverly Bonner Death -Dead : Beverly Bonner has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Beverly Bonner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Horror Realm on Twitter: “#RIP We are very saddened by the news that our friend Beverly Bonner had passed away. Bev appeared at our 2010 show and even did a stand up comedy performance. She was a funny, lovely woman who loved to perform and loved interacting with her fans. Rest In Peace, Bev. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.