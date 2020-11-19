Beverly Bonner Death -Dead : Beverly Bonner has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Beverly Bonner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
” The Scary Stuff Podcast – Presented by OPP on Twitter: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Beverly Bonner. Having just watched four Frank Henenlotter movies for last month’s episode, she was a highlight of every single one and a delightful performer. Henenlotter also just posted on his FB page today: ”
Henenlotter also just posted on his FB page today:https://t.co/vS5aT4eIMG pic.twitter.com/FmoB85Muo7
— The Scary Stuff Podcast – Presented by OPP (@ScaryStuffPod) November 19, 2020
Tributes
Rest In Peace my friend
the awesome, amazing BEVERLY BONNER (Basket Case, Brain Damage, Frankenhooker, Bad Biology). A huge part of the Henenlotter FAMILY!!! ❤️Sad pic.twitter.com/dRka7kpwig
— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) November 19, 2020
"My BATHTUB?!?" RIP to Beverly Bonner, co-star of BASKET CASE. I only worked with her for one day, when she did her cameo on BRAIN DAMAGE, and she was a live wire – very nice and very professional. She was also a dynamo at conventions. pic.twitter.com/B2ZEIPa23L
— Gregory Lamberson (@GregLamberson) November 19, 2020
