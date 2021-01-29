Beverly Good Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : El Paso CBP Port Director Beverly Good has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

El Paso CBP Port Director Beverly Good has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of El Paso CBP Port Director Beverly Good. Our office will miss her drive, compassion, and commitment to the mission and her employees. Our hearts are with her family, friends and our partners @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/QLEtPyezcL — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) January 29, 2021

