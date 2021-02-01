Beverly Granoff Satloff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Beverly Granoff Satloff has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Beverly Granoff Satloff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Personal note: today, in frigid Providence cold, we bury my wonderful mom, Beverly Granoff Satloff, who passed away Thursday (my birthday) at the age of 92. May her memory be for a blessing, as she was always to her family. pic.twitter.com/gctmv6FQN4
— Robert Satloff (@robsatloff) January 31, 2021
