Bex Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Bex Lewis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Dr Bex Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
So sad to read that @drbexl has died. A lovely, brilliant woman who shared her work and cancer experience so openly
— Hilary Stephenson (@Hilaryonline) February 18, 2021
Hilary Stephenson @Hilaryonline So sad to read that @drbexl has died. A lovely, brilliant woman who shared her work and cancer experience so openly
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.