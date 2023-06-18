Beyond Wonderland Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre: 2 Killed and 3 Injured in Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have reported that two people were killed and three others were injured during a shooting that took place near a Washington state campground. The campground was hosting attendees of a nearby music festival on Saturday night. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. and quickly pursued the suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody. The names and conditions of the victims have not been released. The Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival organizers announced that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre have been canceled. The shooting happened on the campgrounds next to the concert stages, which were described by concert organizers as an “overflow camping area.” The shooter was allegedly one of the three people injured, according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by KREM-TV.

